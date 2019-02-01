Remember how Hershey's Kisses lost their tips? Well, now there's a fix

LEBANON, Pa. – Hershey's Kisses are getting their missing tips back.

The broken tips were the cause of a bizarre scandal during the holiday season, as bakers complained the imperfection harmed the presentation of cookies and other sweet treats. Hershey now says it has identified the production issue and proper, fully formed Kisses will be rolling out soon.

What happened to the point on the top of the Hershey Kiss? More

Jeff Beckman, director of corporate communications for The Hershey Company, said in a statement that the company's operations team had made adjustments to the process for shaping the tips after haring from fans during the holiday season upset about the sweet treat's shape.

"These improved Kisses are now flowing out of our Hershey plant and you can expect to see them in market later this year," he said.

Beckman could not provide an exact date when the corrected Hershey’s Kisses will hit store shelves but estimated it will take “a few months.”

“We appreciate the love and passion our consumers have for Kisses and we value the feedback they gave us last year because we also want our Kisses to look great, just like our consumers,” said Beckman.

Traditionally, Hershey’s Kisses are made in a distinctive teardrop shape with a flat bottom and a fine point on top. However, the points are cut off leaving the tops flat or jagged instead.

A community of bakers on social media were first to notice the missing tips, sparking anything from amusement to outrage over the quirk.

