‘Remember, Honor, Teach;’ Thousands of wreaths laid on graves of local fallen soldiers

Hundreds of volunteers flocked to a local cemetery for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday.

About 4,500 wreaths were placed on the graves of fallen soldiers at the Dayton National Cemetery at 4400 W Third St in Dayton, according to a social media post by Dayton VA.

Several parents brought their young children to the ceremony, which helped fulfill Wreaths Across America’s mission to remember, honor, and teach, the post said.

The Dayton National Cemetery was just one of thousands of locations that hosted wreath-laying ceremonies Saturday, a spokesperson from the Dayton VA said.

Throughout the year, fundraising groups have worked to raise money to sponsor the placement of thousands of wreaths on the soldiers’ headstones.

Nonprofit organization Wreaths Across America was founded in 2007 to expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery which began in 1992, the spokesperson said.

To learn more about the history of this organization, visit Wreaths Across America’s website.