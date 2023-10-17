Remember the infamous balloon boy incident? Denver7 looks back 14 years later
It’s not the most impactful story Denver7 covered in its 70 years, but the 2009 infamous balloon boy incident captivated millions of people who were glued to their TV sets watching the drama unfold. If you’ve lived under a rock, here’s how the balloon boy drama unfolded and how the truth later came out. This past weekend marked the 14th anniversary of the incident and here is Denver7’s complete late newscast from that night on October 15, 2009.