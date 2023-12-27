Remember Keller’s? Sundial? Here are the 10 Modesto businesses that locals miss the most

Do you remember the Elephant Bar Restaurant in Modesto? What about Beno’s or Covell Theatre?

We asked you — our readers — about the Modesto-area businesses you miss the most. We received more than 130 submissions.

We enjoyed revisiting the past through fond memories of eating at local restaurants and shopping at long-gone department stores.

Here are 10 businesses that resonated the most with our readers, from eateries to places to shop and play.

Carmen’s Restaurant, in McHenry Village, served the Modesto community for nearly 40 years. The restaurant’s owners spent four years in bankruptcy court before closing before closing up shop at 1700 McHenry Ave. in 1993.

Carmen’s, which was McHenry Village’s first Mexican eatery, also hosted live comedy and dinner theater shows.

“Every Friday night during the ’60s and early ’70s, dad and mom would take us (three) girls to eat dinner at Carmen’s Restaurant,” Julie Hunt wrote in her response to The Modesto Bee’s callout. “It was our favorite. Dad and mom were able to relax after a week of working. It was family time.”

El Faro Restaurant owners Anita and Luis Fregoso, standing, greet long-time customers in 2003.

El Faro opened at 1345 McHenry Ave., just south of Orangeburg Avenue, in December 1954. The area was considered the outskirts of town before the arrival of other businesses, residential neighborhoods and Doctors Medical Center.

Original owners Luis and Anita Fregoso, who initially partnered with Luis’ father, sold El Faro to Luis Oliveira, who reopened the restaurant in 2007. The restaurant closed permanently in 2010.

El Faro was known for its “grande”-sized, Mexican-style marinated steak — weighing in at 24 to 28 ounces — as well as pork chops, fresh salsas, coleslaw and cheese soup.

Bee readers remembered “entering the restaurant through the kitchen.”

Gottschalks at Century Center January 8, 2009. (Debbie Noda / The Modesto Bee)

Gottschalks, which had locations at Vintage Faire Mall and Century Center, “had it all,” according to Bee readers.

The popular department store, part of a chain headquartered in Fresno, was one of the first businesses to open at Vintage Faire Mall at Dale Road in March 1977.

Gottschalks operated at the mall and Century Center on Oakdale Road until the company went out of business in 2009, forcing all 58 stores on the West Coast to close.





“I shopped there for many years,” Laurie Scott told The Bee. “They always had good quality clothing and home goods. It was a store that you could find whatever you needed. The clerks were very friendly.”

Gottschalks also had a “wonderful Christmas section every year,” Scott said, calling it “the only place I ever truly enjoyed shopping.”

Keller’s in McHenry Village will soon close its doors after 60 years in business. A sign alerting customers to sale items is pictured on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 17, 2015, in a shop window.

Keller’s, in McHenry Village, sold home decor and fine gifts for 60 years before the two sisters who owned the family business made the decision to retire and close up shop in 2016.

The store also had an old-fashioned candy counter, and was known for its Christmas displays.

“It was one of the best stores ever,” Sherri Fabbri wrote in her response to The Bee’s callout. “They carried so many things I love. ...Mr. Keller was there most of the time and great to talk to. He even ordered a special food item I told him about, and I was so happy to get it there regularly. It makes me sad that it’s not there anymore.”

Mallard’s Restaurant closed its doors in McHenry Village in 2007 after 21 years in business.

During its prime, Mallard’s was known as a key destination for fine dining.

“They had good fried oysters and sweet breads which you really can’t get elsewhere,” Lorrie Freitas wrote in her response to The Bee’s callout. “The atmosphere was very nice. It was a lovely restaurant.”

Readers said the buffet, Sunday brunch and service made Mallard’s special.

The doors are closed at Mervyn’s California on McHenry Ave. and the parking lot is empty. (Debbie Noda/The Modesto Bee)

Mervyn’s went out of business in late 2008 after 36 years in Modesto.

Located at 2801 McHenry Ave., the retailer was once the nation’s second-largest department store chain.

Readers said Mervyn’s had “great prices,” “excellent quality” and “no-nonsense pricing.”

“I still have three shirts from there that look great, and we always got our kids’ uniforms there — which were high quality and affordable,” a reader who identified themselves as BD wrote in their response to The Bee’s callout.

Roller King held its last skate session at 2000 W Briggsmore Ave. in July 2005 after more than 30 years of business. The end of the business was preceded by the sale of the building and the waning popularity of roller skating.

Roller King’s other Modesto location, at 2260 Floyd Ave., closed long before then.

“Roller King was the absolute best for everyone,” Ali Sepe told The Bee. “You could fast skate and dance with your girlfriends, then slow it down with your crush on couples skate. After (that, you could) head on over to the snack bar for a slushy and some nachos.”

“Life couldn’t be any better for my 13-year-old self back then, Sepe added. “I’d love for my daughter to experience that safe, wholesome fun as well.”

Diners enjoy a final meal Thursday at Modesto’s Sundial Lodge Restaurant, which closed its doors for the last time July 31, 1998.

Sundial Restaurant and Lodge started as a restaurant inside Hotel Covell on J Street in 1946 before it moved to a new building on McHenry and Helen avenues, expanded and added “lodge” to its name.

Sundial closed at 808 McHenry Ave. in 1998, and the building then housed a series of retirement and care homes.

“At the Sundial, the waitress asked for my order and I said, ‘I don’t know if I want a lobster tail or a cheeseburger,’” wrote Leslie Hunt. “Everyone was laughing, but I didn’t understand why until I was much older.”

Other readers said the Sundial had the “best bone-in ham and biscuits and gravy,” “fabulous” steak and the “best hot turkey sandwiches around.”

The construction of Weinstock’s at the Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto, CA, was nearly complete in this September 1976 edition of a Modesto Bee newspaper.

Weinstock’s, the first business completed in Vintage Faire Mall in 1977, sold apparel, furniture and major appliances and home accessories for 19 years before it was acquired by Macy’s in 1996.

Macy’s then opened a second location in the mall, replacing Gottschalks.

Meanwhile, Gottschalks moved to the old Weinstock’s building.

Readers said the shopping experience at Weinstock’s was “great,” adding that the department store “had great clothes for the family.”

Valley Sporting Goods owner Darren Daily tests the release of a customer’s ski binding during business hours. (BRIAN RAMSAY/bramsay@modbee.com)

Valley Sporting Goods, originally at 15th and I streets, filed for bankruptcy and closed its doors in December 2011 after more than 65 years of business.

The store sold winter sports and fitness gear, shoes and met the needs of local athletic teams.

“As a kid, VSG was like a toy store to me,” Frank Damrell wrote in his response to The Bee’s callout. “I would try on baseball gloves, pound the mitt with my fist, smell the leather. It meant summer was near.”

