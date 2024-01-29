‘Remember Kennedy:’ Mother, City of Waycross mourning woman who was 1 of 3 Georgia soldiers killed

The mother of one of three U.S. soldiers killed in a drone attack on Sunday morning in Jordan is speaking out.

She has identified her daughter, 24-year-old Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders from Waycross, as one of the soldiers killed.

“As a parent, when she went in as a reservist, I never thought she would see this type of action,” Oneida Oliver-Sanders said.

People began gathering at the Sanders family home on Monday night to remember Sanders.

Oliver-Sanders told Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson she is in disbelief that her daughter is gone. She said she had no idea her daughter would be serving in such a dangerous area.

“When I got here, there were two uniformed officers and I immediately knew,” Oliver-Sanders said.

Oliver-Sanders said her daughter enlisted in the Army in 2018.

“Kennedy is a reservist in the Army. Actually, whenever they are deployed, they are full-time, but she’s a reservist,” Oliver-Sanders said.

Oliver-Sanders said Sanders had two siblings -- one of them was her twin -- and loved her niece.

“Kennedy was very athletic, very outgoing. People call her goofy. She was laughing, playing, smiling,” Oliver-Sanders said.

President Joe Biden said Iran-backed militants are to blame for this attack at a military base in Jordan.

Biden was campaigning in South Carolina on Sunday and promised retaliation.

“We lost three brave soldiers in an attack on one of our bases, and we shall respond,” he said.

As for Oliver-Sanders, she wants her daughter’s legacy to live on.

“I just want people to remember Kennedy and smile the way that she always did,” she said.

All three soldiers killed were from Georgia. In addition to Sanders, the Department of Defense has identified them as Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah.

Soldiers killed were identified as, from left, Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, Spec. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett and Spec. Kennedy Ladon Sanders.

The City of Waycross released the following statement on Sanders’ death:

“The City is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kennedy Ladon Sanders, who gave her life in service to our country. We offer our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time. In honor of her sacrifice, the City has lowered our flags to half-mast today. We are also working on additional ways to pay tribute to Kennedy and her service.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones as they mourn this tremendous loss.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) released the following statement about the Georgia service members’ deaths:

“Marty, the girls, and I are saddened to learn of the deaths of three service members based out of Georgia. These Soldiers gave the last full measure of devotion in service to this country. This inexcusable loss of life and the attack from terrorists that resulted in these casualties is a reminder of why we stand with the friends of liberty. The entire Kemp family asks that Georgians everywhere join us in keeping the loved ones of those lost in this attack in our thoughts and prayers in the days ahead.”

Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D), who is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, released the following statement:

“Georgians are united in our grief and our loving support for the families and friends of Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, three Georgians who lost their lives in a cowardly and unprovoked attack on U.S. forces in Jordan yesterday.

“Sgt. Rivers, Spc. Sanders, and Spc. Moffett each made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation — sacrifices that will never be forgotten.”

PHOTOS: Family remembering Waycross woman, who was 1 of 3 Georgia soldiers killed in Jordan

Oneida Oliver-Sanders has identified her daughter, 24-year-old Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders from Waycross, as one of the soldiers killed in a drone attack in Jordan.

