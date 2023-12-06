Remember these Miami stores? See what Spec’s, Burdines, Kress and others looked like
Miami Herald Archives
·1 min read
It’s shopping season. Even though Black Friday is in the rear-view mirror, there’s still plenty of presents to buy.
Maybe you’ll head to Jordan Marsh or Burdines for cosmetics or a new dress. Perhaps to Incredible Universe for electronics. Eckerd always has last-minute holiday gifts in the aisles. Or maybe you want to browse Luria’s jewelry cases. Oh, Spec’s surely has the latest record or concert tickets in the back window.
Yes, we’re in a time warp.
Before Walmart and Target and Costco came to town, Miami had a different shopping landscape. Many of the stores were locally owned or managed.
Alas, those stores are gone. How we loved them so.
Do you have a favorite store no longer around?
Let’s take a trip down memory lane and through the Miami Herald photo archives to revisit some of the lost stores of South Florida.
