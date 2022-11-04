'Remember My Name:' Educating Marion County about domestic violence

Domestic violence is a growing concern for law enforcement and victim advocates in Marion County, and a local effort has begun to show the real-life faces of those who suffered the ultimate cost of the crime.

As previously reported in the Marion Star, the number of domestic violence cases has increased dramatically in 2022. Courtney Rittenour of the Marion Victim Assistance Program (VAP) said 473 domestic violence cases have been investigated by the Marion Police Department and Marion County Sheriff's Office thus far in 2022, including five new cases just this week. She said the Marion Victim Assistance Program has served 704 crime victims as of Sept. 30.

Marion Police Department records show that during the first six months of 2022, city police investigated 229 cases of domestic violence. Marion Police investigated a total of 358 domestic violence cases in 2021.

"The only way to stop domestic violence is for abusers to stop abusing," Rittenour said. "As victim advocates, we walk a fine line between wanting to increase awareness about domestic violence, but not victim blame. To me, if I can get information into a victim's hands I'm giving her power. Because many of our victims are working class women, we've placed our resources in as many workplaces as we can in the hope that if victims don't feel comfortable reporting to law enforcement, maybe they'll reach out to us as victim services."

The Marion Victim Assistance Program has developed a series of resources to provide a variety of information to victims of crime and their families.

A unique and powerful resource that Rittenour has created in an attempt to communicate the reality of domestic violence to the local community is a pamphlet called "Remember My Name." The flip-card style document features the stories of three of the eight local women who have been killed by their intimate partners in domestic violence incidents over the past decade (2012-2022) in Marion County.

Rittenour said the families of Amy Lynn Aldrich, Katlyn Josie Cole, and Amy Louise Berry gave her permission to tell their loved ones' stories because they wanted to show the community the reality of domestic violence and the toll it takes on families.

"We're trying to get 'Remember My Name' out into the community, but we're trying to do it in a respectful way for the families of Amy Aldrich, of Katlyn Cole, of Amy Berry," Rittenour said. "First and foremost, my empathy is with them always because they've lost a loved one to domestic violence. But I never want their stories to be used against a victim of crime by an abuser."

Aldrich, described by her mother Margaret Reed in "Remember My Name" as "a mother, a sister, a daughter, and an aunt" who was "peppy, sunny, outgoing, and a light," was just 30 years old when she was killed in 2012. She was the victim of a murder plot instigated by the father of one of her children.

Berry, described by her mother Deborah Miller as "a mother, a daughter, a sister, an aunt, and friend" who enjoyed the outdoors with her children, was 42 years old when she was killed by her husband the day after Christmas of 2020. Her husband then killed himself. Berry was the mother of two children. She worked at Marion City Schools and was in college majoring in math.

Cole, described by her father Jeremy Cole in the pamphlet as "independent" and "a mother, a sister, an aunt, and a beautiful young woman," was only 24 years old when she was killed by a former boyfriend during a dispute outside of a residence on Sugar Street in April 2022. She was mother to a young son. Cole worked at Whirlpool and was in college studying engineering.

Rittenour said the message of "Remember My Name" is to show that "domestic violence doesn't discriminate" and affects "men and women of any age, race, or social class." It includes contact information for the Marion Victim Assistance Program, Turning Point Domestic Violence Shelter, and the Marion County Prosecutor's Office victim advocate.

The pamphlet has a section called "Relationship Red Flags" that highlights 12 signs of abuse aside from direct, physical violence. Following is the list of "red flag" signs of abuse:

Constantly criticizes

Extremely jealous or insecure

Makes all the decisions

Keeps family and friends away

Wants to take things to the next level too quickly

All of their "exes" are crazy

Controls all of the finances

Abusive to pets

Monitors phone and/or other electronics

Refuses to let partner end the relationship

Threats of suicide

Blames their partner for anything that goes wrong

"I met with Turning Point and Deana Moneysmith, the victim advocate at the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, and told them that I wanted to do something to show that there is a united front against domestic violence in Marion County," Rittenour said about the development of the "Remember My Name" pamphlet. "I wanted it to be a united front of victim services. We're all in this together. We're all community partners trying to combat this issue of domestic violence."

Another important resource is a flip-card that explains what civil protection orders (CPO) are and how and where individuals can request them. Marion County Family Court can issue domestic violence, dating violence, and juvenile CPOs. Marion County Common Pleas Court issues CPOs for victims of stalking and sexually-oriented offenses as well as temporary protection orders. Marion Municipal Court issues temporary protection orders.

Rittenour also has a general information pamphlet about the Marion Victim Assistance Program and the services it offers.

Despite the rising number of domestic violence cases and the constant battle to provide service to victims, Rittenour said she finds some solace in the "countless success stories" of victims of have "gotten away from their abusers."

"They'll stop by. They'll send me Christmas cards and just tell me how they're doing in life," Rittenour said. "Those are the women and the men and the kids that make me come to work every day. We see an abundance of people, victims of all sorts of crimes, and their successes are what makes my job fulfilling."

How to find help

Crime victims can contact Courtney Rittenour at the Marion Victim Assistance Program at 740-387-4401 or by emailing vap@co.marion.oh.us. The office is located at the Marion Police Department inside City Hall at 233 W. Center St. in downtown Marion.

Turning Point Domestic Violence Shelter has two shelters in Marion and Delaware. For information about the services offered, contact Turning Point at 740-382-8988 or call the 24-hour hotline at 800-232-6505. The website is www.turningpoint6.org.

Marion County Prosecutor's Office victim advocate Deana Moneysmith can be contacted at 740-223-4296.

