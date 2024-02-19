Remember NJ's retro blue license plates? There's a new effort to bring them back

New Jersey's throwback blue license plates have the potential to end up back in circulation on vehicles around the state, just over two years since the idea was last considered by New Jersey legislators.

In 2020, a bill was introduced by state Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, to revive the classic license plate design that was used by the state from 1979 to 1992. As of December 2021, the bill was unanimously passed by the Senate Transportation Committee and was awaiting its next steps.

So what ever happened with this bill, and will we ever see the classic blue plates on the road again?

On Jan. 9 of this year the bill was reintroduced with sponsorship by Corrado once again for the 2024-2025 session and has been referred to the Senate Transportation Committee.

First, the bill has to make its way through the legislative process. Then, before design, production and issuance of the plates could begin, the money to offset the initial costs to establish the program and a minimum of 500 applications for the plates would need to be provided to the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission. Finally, on the first day of the 13th month after those provisions, the chief administrator of the MVC would begin to issue the blue license plates for any motor vehicle owned or leased and registered in the state.

The old-school blue license plate once common in New Jersey.

An application for issuance of the blue plates would be accompanied by a $50 fee and an annual $10 fee. Additional fees collected during this process would be deposited into the state's Special Transportation Fund, which finances New Jersey transportation projects.

However, if the average cost per plate exceeds $50 in two consecutive years, the program could be discontinued.

"We've heard from residents all across the state who have wanted to bring back the vintage license plates for years, but this bill isn't just about the plates," Corrado said. "It also uses the proceeds from the plates to support transportation projects without needlessly raising tolls or increasing NJT fares on hardworking New Jerseyans. Plus, who doesn't love a little nostalgia?"

Although the exact level of demand is not known, there are collectors, car enthusiasts and nostalgia seekers out there who would be interested in the blue plates. They include Joseph Pugliese of Totowa.

Pugliese, 25, has collected about 3,500 license plates over the years and has been unofficially working with Corrado on this bill.

"I think the blue plate bill is all-around wonderful," Pugliese said. "A lot of car enthusiasts like myself are in the process of buying, restoring, and preserving cars from the '80s and early '90s. Being able to put legally made and issued blue plates on these vehicles will make them appear period-correct. ... I also think that these plates will be ordered en masse by those who are nostalgic for the 1980s."

NJ license plate history

New Jersey has a long history of different license plates.

The first official state-issued plate came out in 1908.

In 1959, the words "GARDEN STATE" were first included on our license plates.

Over the years, the state has gone through various colors, materials and designs, eventually landing on the goldfinch yellow plate that we see today, a reference to New Jersey's state bird, the American goldfinch.

The most recent and biggest change that has been made to New Jersey plates is the 2014 transition to flat plates rather than embossed ones.

"The plates are not completely flat, like some states — they do still have an embossed border to try to keep them straight, but despite this they all seem to have the peculiar trait of being slightly concave," said an article by collector Jim Moini on his website njplates.moini.net.

Pugliese said this factor might affect some people's decisions on whether to buy the blue plates if the bill were to pass.

"I think the only shortfall of this bill is that these plates will likely remain flat, since this is how New Jersey has been making plates since [2014]," Pugliese said. "A large part of the nostalgia for blue plates is that they were embossed, so that may discourage people from purchasing them."

Regardless of residents' plate preferences, it will likely be a while until the bill is passed and the process is fully complete. Until then, those who are bored with the goldfinch yellow can check out some of the many decorative plates the Motor Vehicle Commission offers.

Customized plates

For residents looking to personalize or customize their license plates, the MVC offers several options, including:

Dedicated plates (organ donor, animal friendly, conserve wildlife, conquer cancer, USS New Jersey Battleship, etc.).

Organizational plates (nonprofit service, community, alumni organization).

Sports plates (New Jersey, Philadelphia, New York sports teams).

Special vehicle plates such as historic or hot rod.

Wheelchair symbol/persons with a disability plate.

People can personalize their plates to any of these options for a one-time fee of $50.

The plates can be ordered online. Drivers also can download the application and send it through the mail along with a check or money order for the $50 fee.

Further details are at the MVC website, nj.gov/mvc/vehicles/personalized.htm.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ blue license plates could return under new bill