Remember to not be reckless during Mardi Gras

Louisianans love a parade and a party, so Mardi Gras season is a statewide favorite.

It’s also one of the state’s deadliest times of year, with many fatalities due to alcohol-involved crashes.

During Louisiana’s five-day Mardi Gras holiday in 2023, there were 472 crashes which resulted in 13 fatal crashes and 459 injury crashes, according to figures from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission. Alcohol was involved in six of the fatal crashes and 42 of the injury crashes. In 2022, there were 524 crashes, which included 16 fatal crashes, with nine of the crashes involving alcohol.

Each year, Shreveport Police make numerous arrests at Mardi Gras parades, about half of them for underage drinking.

To reduce the potential for roadway death, the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission provides grants to law enforcement agencies across the state to fund DWI checkpoints and other additional enforcement activities from Feb. 2-13 as part of a Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

A first-offense DWI arrest can cost thousands of dollars in fines, plus court costs and even jail time. In Louisiana, an adult is legally intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .08 or greater. The limit for drivers under 21 is .02 BAC.

While many drinkers rely on the “one-drink-per-hour” rule to keep their blood alcohol level under the .08 threshold for DWI arrest, the practice is unreliable at best. Such factors as age, gender, weight, drink strength, metabolism, food consumed and body type influence the rate of intoxication, so no two people react the same to the identical amount of alcohol.

If you plan to celebrate Mardi Gras with alcohol at parades or parties, the safest way to prevent a DWI arrest or crash is to designate a driver.

Here are more tips for those who choose to drink from Tulane Medical Center:

Keep track of your drinking and pace yourself.

Eat food (especially protein) and drink water throughout the day.

Know the source of your drinks. Don’t accept drinks from strangers.

Sweet drinks (daiquiris, hurricanes, margaritas) can mask the taste of alcohol so you are less aware of how strong the drink is.

Mixing alcohol and energy drinks increases the risk of dehydration and alcohol overdose because caffeine masks the effects of alcohol.

Have a plan to get home. Appoint a designated driver, call a cab or request a ride service. Do not ride in the car of an intoxicated driver.

Parade safety tips

Mardi Gras parades are full of joie de vivre, but reckless behavior can result in tragedy. Here are tips from ThinkFirst of the Ark-La-Tex to keep your parade experience safe:

Stay behind lines, barricades and markings, leaving room for bands, floats and vehicles.

Cross streets only at crosswalks and beware of traffic.

Be extra careful driving and walking near parade routes.

Stay close to your group, especially children and parents.

Establish a meeting place in case you get separated.

Make sure your child has identification with contact information.

Keep beads, trinkets and plastic bags out of reach of small children.

Make sure costumes are age appropriate and safety conscious.

Respect the law.

For more information on ThinkFirst of the Ark-La-Tex, log on to www.thinkfirstlouisiana.org, call 318-226-0066 or check out www.facebook.com/arklatexthinkfirst, www.instagram.com/thinkfirst_arklatex or www.tiktok.com/@thinkfirstarklatex.

