Remember the new pickleball complex in NE Lacey? The restaurant and bar have opened

The restaurant and bar 23 Kitchens opened this month at the Hogum Bay Town Center, a new mixed-use project that is under development in northeast Lacey at Marvin Road Northeast at Willamette Drive.

The restaurant and 11 pickleball courts, both indoor and outdoor, were developed by business partners Josh Carpenter and Craig Millsap. The restaurant opened Oct. 2.

The restaurant style is what is known as “fast casual,” where diners order their food at a counter, take a seat and then have it brought to them.

The business features two vertical rotisserie ovens cooking up a variety of meats that are then incorporated into sandwiches, wraps, tacos and salads. There are no fryers, so don’t expect to get French fries, but there are other sides, such as side salads, macaroni and beer-infused cheese, honey corn cakes (similar to corn bread) and coleslaw.

The big sellers so far are the prime rib philly sandwich and prime rib street tacos.

Co-owner Carpenter said all of the sauces — dressings, barbecue sauces — are made in house.

Perhaps the piece de resistance of 23 Kitchens is the wall of self-serve adult beverages. You hand over a credit card, then receive a card in return that is used to scan the tap so that you can fill your pint or glass with beer, wine or cider. It charges customers by the ounce, Carpenter said, so a consumer could pour 1 ounce to taste the beverage before deciding which one to fully pour.

There are 14 taps: 10 local beers, including local favorites from Matchless Brewing, Headless Mumby and Top Rung Brewing, as well a seltzer, cider and wine.

There also is a rooftop bar with indoor and outdoor seating.

23 Kitchens is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the bar is open to 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Pickleball is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Other business happenings

Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp., a commercial real estate capital markets financing business, arranged $10.5 million in the refinancing of Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in downtown Olympia, the group announced.

“Given the strength and experience of the borrower, we were able to secure a loan advancing 70 percent against total cost, including the property improvement plan required by Hilton, with a 7 percent interest rate,” said senior managing director of capital markets Robert Bhat in a statement.

The 102-room property was renovated in 2019.

Bank earnings

Washington Business Bank has reported a 28% increase in its quarterly profit, the bank announced for the third quarter.

The bank’s quarterly profit rose to $367,383, up from $286,636 in the third quarter of 2022. Loans outstanding also increased in the same year-over-year period to $90.1 million from $79.9 million.

Total deposits rose to $82.2 million from $80.2 million over the same period.

The book value of Washington Business Bank stock was $21.09 per share at the end of the third quarter. The stock trades under the symbol WBZB on the OTC Marketplace.

“Our team continues to perform at a high level,” said President and Chief Executive Jon Jones in a statement.

People news

George Sharp, rural program manager for the Thurston Economic Development Council, has been inducted into the Washington Festivals & Events Association Hall of Fame. Sharp joined a group of 25 people who have received this recognition since the inception of the Hall of Fame in 2001.

Sharp has managed numerous festivals and events throughout his career, including the Pullman 4th of July Celebration, Mudwonderful Festival, Cabaret Gala and Auction, and the city of Pullman’s Rose Bowl kickoff celebration in 1997, according to a news release.

He later became the Tourism Development Manager for the Washington State Tourism Office in 1999. The Washington Economic Development Association recognized him as the Economic Advocate of the Year in 2019, according to the release.

He also was the co-creator of the Tumwater Artesian Brew Fest and Bucoda’s Boo-Coda Spook-Tacular Haunted House and Festival, and served as past president and board member of Capital Lakefair.

Sharp secured financial support, exceeding $100,000 in grants and sponsorships, to ensure the survival of Capital Lakefair during the pandemic, according to the release.

