‘Remember Quentin.’ Family of man shot in North Myrtle Beach Nacho Hippo addresses public

Bryn Eddy
·2 min read

The man who was shot at the North Myrtle Beach Nacho Hippo Friday night died Sunday.

The family of Quentin Johnson, 26, of Loris, who allegedly was shot by a coworker, addressed the public Tuesday.

“We are devastated to announce that our beloved Quentin passed away from his injuries on Sunday. Quentin was one of the gentlest, kindest people we’ve ever known. He was a loving brother, a devoted son, and a doting father to two children,” their release read.

“Quentin’s hardworking nature and focus on bettering himself were inspiring to all of us. Our family and his friends are beyond heartbroken to be facing this tragic loss. Our family has come together from near and far to support each other, remember Quentin, and celebrate his life. We will honor his memory and mourn his loss the only way we know how — together.”

Attorneys at Morgan & Morgan, the firm representing Johnson’s family, wrote in the statement, “The Johnson family should never have suffered this tragic loss. ... On behalf of Mr. Johnson’s family, we will find out not only how this happened, but also fight our hardest for some measure of justice and closure for how their loved one was taken from them.”

The attorneys, John Morgan, Kristian Cross and Joe Sandefur, said in their statement that based on initial reports, “it appears the restaurant may have known about previous violent threats made by the alleged shooter. We are working to learn as much as we can about how ownership and management at Nacho Hippo responded to these alleged threats, because their actions — or inactions — have had the gravest possible consequences.”

City police said they were dispatched at 10:44 p.m. Friday and found Johnson at 850 North Beach Boulevard, which is the address listed for Nacho Hippo, located near a McDonald’s and Longhorn Steakhouse.

Darris Fowler, deputy coroner for Horry County Government, said Johnson was shot at about 10:40 p.m. and died at 12:22 p.m. Sunday at the Grand Strand Medical Center intensive care unit.

One person was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. North Myrtle Beach spokesman Donald Graham said detectives have requested the charges against LaFredia Todd, the person taken into custody, be upgraded to murder. The warrant is in process and will be served after it is signed by the judge, he said.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating.

