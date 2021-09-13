Remember the 'Scoop! There It Is!' Geico ad with Tag Team? It's now an actual ice cream.

The limited edition ice cream 'Scoop! There It Is!'

Hip-hop duo Tag Team have turned a popular ad with Geico into their own flavor of ice cream.

The music group known for the '90s hit "Whoomp! There It Is!" and the insurance company announced a new ice cream called "Scoop! There It Is!"

The flavor will be made by New York-based Mikey Likes It Ice Cream.

The ice cream takes inspiration off a verse within the TV commercial: "French vanilla, rocky road, chocolate, peanut butter, cookie dough." The concoction itself will include a vanilla ice cream with cookie dough, peanut butter swirl and chocolate-covered marshmallows, Geico said.

You can get the ice cream through a contest Geico will host on social media from Sept. 17 to Oct. 1. Contestants must upload a dance to the commercial's track, along with #GEICOIceCream and mention of @Geico in their post. Winners will be chosen at random.

Tag Team was approached to work on the ad last year. Tag Team member DC Glenn said the 1993 song always brings back good memories, which is why the ad has been such a hit.

"Here we come with spinning scoops, and throwing sprinkles and smiling and dancing, and just end up bringing so much joy to everybody when everybody needed it exactly at the same time," Tag Team member DC Glenn told USA TODAY.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Geico, Tag Team's 'Scoop! There It Is!' ad spawns new ice cream