Remember 'Sgt. Sledgehammer?' Rochester police imposter makes 2020 traffic stop, then disappeared

Apr. 21—STEWARTVILLE — A little over two years ago, a Stewartville man was pulled over for speeding. When the officer approached the vehicle, the red flags were there for the driver.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office report, on Feb. 26, 2020, at 10 p.m. a 22-year-old was pulled over in Stewartville by what appeared to be a Rochester police officer.

"So that was the first red flag," said Capt. James Schueller of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, who noted it's highly unlikely a Rochester police officer would make a traffic stop in Stewartville.

When the supposed officer approached the driver, they noticed the person's uniform and squad car weren't typical. The driver also noticed the person had a baseball hat that read "Rochester, New York, PD" and not the City of Rochester logo, Schueller said.

The impostor was also wearing what Schueller believed to be a tactical Velcro vest that had a name patch reading "Sledgehammer." The impostor also appeared to be armed with a gun and a green stun gun, another red flag for Schueller as typically area law enforcement's stun guns are yellow. The driver also noted a rose tattoo on the person's neck.

The impostor was described as a white male between the ages of 20 and 30, and roughly 6 feet 2 inches tall.

The driver described the person's "squad car" as a black 2016 Ford Explorer with Rochester police in white letters on both sides of the vehicle. The car also had a fully functioning red-and-blue light bar on the roof of the vehicle, which is illegal for civilians to possess. Schueller said there was also a light bar on the push bumper of the vehicle.

After the traffic stop, the driver called dispatch to ask if an officer had been in the Stewartville area, and dispatch informed him that there was not. The next morning, the driver's father reported the incident.

Schueller said in his 23-year career, there have been five total police impostor incidents that he's aware of. Of the five, Schueller said this impostor took it the furthest.

"I would think so just because of all the equipment was still there. He was actually wearing a tactical vest with 'Chevron' in the name," he said, referring to an indication of rank. He added that paintball equipment can look similar to police equipment. "But the marked squad car really took it to another level."

While there have been tips of someone matching the impostor's description and sightings of the potential car in 2020, Schueller said no further incidents have been reported at this time and no arrests have been made.

Schueller said it's a "double-edged sword" in terms of how someone should handle the situation if they believe they've been pulled over by an impostor.

While it's important to make sure you're in public when the stop is made, it's also tricky because you don't want to give the impression you're evading police if it is a real officer, Schueller said.

"If you feel like it's not a legitimate stop, go ahead and call dispatch because typically when the officer asks for your ID and returns to his squad to run the information, it's a perfect time maybe to call and maybe say 'I've just been pulled over on this block, do you have someone on a traffic stop there?'" Schueller said. "The sooner they call the better, especially if they get a license plate or the vehicle description."