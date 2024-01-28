Remember When: The short-lived business taken over by H. C. Godman Co.

“Older” readers possibly remember the name Joseph H. Goldcamp (1870-1949). He was first an early hardware merchant with his store at 205 W. Main Street, but he was only there about 18 months until he moved into 107-109 N. Columbus St. in May 1901 because he needed more space. By Sept. 1902 he again expanded into a new building at 124 N. Columbus St., the only location familiar to this writer until recently. While working on the history of the block on Columbus St. that became home to the H. C. Godman Shoe Co., Hermann Manufacturing Co., R.B.M., and Essex Wire, Goldcamp’s expansion into farm equipment and automobiles was discovered.

J. H. Goldcamp was moving from his first location to his second at 107-109 N. Columbus St. when this ad appeared in the Daily Eagle on May 24, 1901.

The Daily Eagle announced on Feb 7, 1920: “Business block will be erected on North Columbus St. by Jos. H. Goldcamp & Co., which purchased the Ira B. Bumgardner property at 211 N. Columbus for $14,000.”

“The local hardware firm of Joseph H. Goldcamp Co. was incorporated with a capital stock of $175,000…they will soon begin the erection of a modern building for their automobile business which has become too extensive for their present quarters,” (Daily Eagle Feb 9, 1920). It stated his “careful management and energetic attention” made his name familiar to farmers of the county.

By May 29, 1920 a contract for the construction of a big automobile garage was awarded to Contractor A. B. Van Gundy. The brick work on this fireproof structure was awarded to Oscar Henry. “This is the biggest garage contract ever let in the city, and will cost in the neighborhood of $30,000,” reported the Daily Eagle.

“Goldcamp Garage nearing completion” reported the Daily Eagle by Jan. 20, 1921. Van Gundy had used only fire-proof materials – brick, iron, glass and concrete, and re-enforced the roof with concrete. It was to display merchandise, farm machinery and automobiles. The big garage was L-shaped with three entrances, one on Columbus St., one on Wheeling St., and one on the north side along the shoe factory. A splendid salesroom at the Columbus street entrance featured enormous floor space and “superb arrangement second to no other auto sales room in the state.”

When the Fairfield County Democratic Club began planning for the 15th annual Jackson Day Banquet, they discussed some changes. “Since the ladies have been given the right of suffrage, it was decided to admit them to club membership on the same terms and conditions as the men,” reported the Daily Eagle Nov. 16, 1920.

With the anticipated female increase in membership, it was decided the armory where the banquets had been held in the past would not be large enough. Goldcamp agreed to let them use the new auto garage for the banquet. The main building had a floor space of 246 feet by 66 feet and would seat approximately 1200 people. The garage was finished “enough” for the banquet to be held Jan. 6, 1921. It was a success! About 700 plates were served in about nine minutes by the English Lutheran Church Ladies, and 400 pounds of boneless chicken were consumed.

This ad for a Chevrolet appeared in the Daily Eagle on May 21, 1920.J. H. Goldcamp had two locations by then: 124 and 211 N. Columbus St.

Also, because only 28 cars could be displayed in the Armory for the 1920 Fairfield Co. Auto Show, it was decided to move the 1921 Auto Show to the new Goldcamp Garage. There they could have 50 autos on exhibit. Because of the ease of access and large amount of room, the 1921 Auto Show was held Jan. 26-29 in the Goldcamp Garage.

“J. H. Goldcamp Co. Thrown into Hands of Receiver,” appeared on p.1 of the Daily Eagle, March 7, 1925. It stated “Prominent garage and hardware concern forced to close today. Failure to meet $10,000 bank note is cause of action. Other encumbrances may total over $37,000…The hardware and garage were both closed this morning by the Court.”

By April 16th C. F. Ruff, G. E. Ruff and J. H. Rarrick had purchased the business, rented the building, and reopened the store. April 23rd the Daily Eagle advertised a “Bankrupt Stock Sale of automobiles, tires and accessories April 24 – April 28.

The Goldcamp Garage property at 211 N. Columbus was sold for $53,000 to the neighboring Godman Shoe Co. June 11, 1925. The Daily Eagle reported Godman was taking over its recently acquired building and “…shafting is being erected preparatory to moving the heavy machinery into the new room, which will contain stock and sole cutting department.”

Jos. H Goldcamp

On May 13, 1927, it was announced that Godman had also purchased the Dr. G. W. Roller property at 215 N. Columbus. This property was the only lot between the shoe company’s main factory and the cutting department in the former Goldcamp Garage. “It is assumed that the Godman Co. may build at some future date on their new property and thus combine three buildings into one,” reported the Daily Eagle. Stay tuned for further changes in the Godman Co. properties.

