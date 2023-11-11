We will remember them

Late in the afternoon of the 31st May 1916, in the midst of the Battle of Jutland, at the forward 5.5 inch gun of the cruiser HMS Chester, John “Jack” Cornwell quietly awaited his orders.

Staring him down were four German cruisers that heavily outgunned his own and all around him was the devastation of intense enemy shelling. Cornwell’s entire gun crew lay dead and flying shards of German shells had torn through his own legs and stomach.

At least 17 times HMS Chester was hit, but in defiance of the threat to his life and the pain of his wounds, Jack stayed at his post. Ready to follow orders and determined to do his duty for King and country.

Jack Cornwell was just 16 years old when he showed more bravery than most of us who get to grow old ever will. Tragically two days later Jack succumbed to his wounds. After his death his story inspired a nation at war and the “boy hero of Jutland” was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross for his valour.

Whilst extraordinary, his story is not unique. Throughout the first world war there are countless heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in the defence of our nation.

From Lieutenant Albert Ball, who in just twelve days in 1917 engaged in 26 aerial combats, destroying 11 hostile planes whilst regularly flying alone against five or six enemy planes. To Captain Noel Chavasse, who at the first attack of Passchendaele was hit in the head but refused to leave the battlefield, venturing back into no man’s land over and over again to treat his fellow wounded soldiers.

These stories represent just three of the sailors, soldiers, and pilots who our nation will remember today as we fall silent to mark the Armistice at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. Just as our nation has done every year since 1919.

Over time the list of heroes has grown ever longer. And this year many will rightly be remembering friends and loved ones lost in more recent conflicts, showing support to injured veterans as they continue their recovery, reflecting on their own military service or taking pause to thank someone in their life for their service.

This weekend is our moment as a nation to put aside politics and protests and come together to commemorate those throughout history who have died to protect our lives and our freedoms. To honour the veterans who answered the call to serve our country, to thank the service men and women who defend us today and to show our gratitude to the military families who support them.

Today is a chance for us to remember that. To remember who we are as a nation and reclaim what this day is truly about.

That is what I will be doing today as I join the Western Front Association for their service at the Cenotaph. I will forget the politics and divisive protests we have seen in recent days. And instead fall silent and think about the extraordinary service men and women, military families and veterans I have had the honour to meet as Defence Secretary as well as the “glorious dead” memorialised by the Cenotaph including Noel Chavasse, Albert Ball and young Jack Cornwell.

