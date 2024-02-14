Remembering the 17 who died in Parkland shooting: Many ceremonies, service events held 6 years later

The 17 people who died in the Parkland shooting six years ago Wednesday were remembered in many ways across South Florida — with ceremonies, community service events, flags being flown at half-staff, and the release of doves and ladybugs.

In Broward schools, students, staff and volunteers are participating in volunteer and service projects as part of the school district’s “A Day of Service and Love.”

In Coral Springs, students and staff united on a field to create the shape of a heart. In Fort Lauderdale, students were joining other artists to paint murals. In Sunrise, chalk art displayed messages of peace, love and non-violence, and students created a banner to promote the school as a safe space for all. In Hollywood, students made banners and participated in a lady bug release. And many other schools presented similar events.

“We will never forget those who were killed or injured six years ago,” said Broward Schools Superintendent Peter Licata. “Students and staff are joining together for service projects and activities that focus on positivity, kindness and love in honor of our Fallen Eagles.”

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, whose mascot is the eagle, also honored the memory of the 14 students and three school staff members who died in the mass shooting at the Parkland school.

Those who died: Alyssa Alhadeff, Scott Beigel, Martin Duque Anguiano, Nicholas Dworet, Aaron Feis, Jaime Guttenberg, Christopher Hixon, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup and Peter Wang.

There also were more plans to mark the day.

At 5:30 p.m., the city of Parkland planned to host a community commemoration at Pine Trails Park, at 10559 Trails End.

Eagles’ Haven, a wellness center helping the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High community, invited the public to attend its “Forever in Our Hearts” commemoration Wednesday. The commemoration included candle lighting and a dove-release ceremony.

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff at all state and local buildings from sunrise to sunset. The governor also issued a proclamation for Marjory Stoneman Douglas Remembrance Day.

U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott of Florida introduced a resolution remembering the victims, which passed the U.S. Senate by unanimous consent.