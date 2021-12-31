Remembering 2021: Terrebonne Parish's top 10 stories of the year

Here is The Courier’s ranking of 2021's top news stories in Terrebonne Parish.

1. Hurricane Ida devastates area

Fran Tribe and her dog, Dave, sit outside a home Aug. 30 that was destroyed by Hurricane Ida a day earlier in Houma.

Hurricane Ida left a path of destruction in Terrebonne and Lafourche after making landfall Aug. 29 in Port Fourchon packing 150 mph winds.

The Category 4 storm, the strongest to hit the area since the Last Island hurricane of 1856, destroyed houses and businesses, left thousands homeless and knocked out power for weeks. Firm totals are expected this month, but officials estimate Ida damaged or destroyed at least 10,000 homes, roughly 1 in 4, in each parish.

Several area residents died in nursing home evacuations that sparked lawsuits and allegations of nightmarish conditions at the warehouse in Independence where they had been sent.

Until early October, Thibodaux Regional was the only fully functioning hospital in Terrebonne and Lafourche; the others evacuated patients after Ida damaged their buildings.

Temporary housing remains a critical issue, with local officials repeatedly criticizing the slow response by FEMA and the state at getting trailers set up across the two parishes.

2. COVID pandemic continues

Local cases peaked over the summer as the deadly virus's highly contagious Delta variant swept across the state and nation. In late July, an influx of COVID patients had left all of the available ICU beds full in Terrebonne, Lafourche and surrounding parishes.

Schools returned to in-person learning, with an online-only option available for students with certain medical conditions. Standardized test scores declined, with officials citing the pandemic, hurricanes and winter storms as main reasons.

Vaccines were phased in during 2021 for everyone 5 or older. Terrebonne has consistently trailed the state average, and Louisiana has posted one of the nation's lowest vaccination rates. As the year ended, 41% of Terrebonne residents and 50% statewide were fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the state Health Department warned that COVID's omicron variant was surging and again threatening to overwhelm hospitals.

Story continues

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, state figures show, COVID has infected nearly 40,000 and killed almost 700 people across the two parishes.

Year in Review: Lafourche Parish's top 10 stories of 2021

3. Seacor Power capsizes, killing 13

Rescuers search for missing crew members near the capsized Seacor Power in April 2021.

The Seacor Power oilfield boat capsized April 13 during a storm about 8 miles south of Port Fourchon. Six people were rescued, six bodies were found and seven people who were aboard the 175-foot liftboat are missing and presumed dead.

In August, the Coast Guard collected evidence during a two-week public hearing in Houma that included emotional testimony from survivors and witnesses. Lawsuits by family members allege Seacor ordered the boat's captain to sail into bad weather, a claim the company denies.

4. Three charged in botched murder-for-hire plot

Three men were charged in what authorities said was a botched murder-for-hire plot in Montegut.

Beaux Cormier, 35, of Kaplan; Andrew Eskin 25, of Carencro; and Dalvin Wilson, 22, of Eunice; face two counts of first-degree murder. They are accused of killing 37-year-old Hope Nettleton and 34-year-old Brittany Cormier, both of Montegut.

Authorities said they responded at 10:20 p.m. Jan. 13 to 103 Montegut St. to investigate shots fired and found the two women suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Police said the women, both neighbors, were victims of a murder plot hatched by Beaux Cormier, Brittany’s brother. He had been arrested March 6, 2020, in Vermilion Parish on a charge of third-degree rape of a relative. Police said Beaux Cormier hired friends, Eskine and Wilson, to kill the rape victim so she couldn’t testify against him.

Brittany Cormier was shot by Wilson after telling him she was the rape victim, which may have saved the life of the intended target, authorities said. Nettleton, visiting Brittany Cormier at the time, tried to struggle with the gunman before getting shot.

The suspects are scheduled for trial Jan. 19. If convicted, they face a mandatory life sentence.

5. David Brown's death sentence overturned

Deputies escort David Brown to the Lafourche Parish Courthouse in 2015.

The Louisiana Supreme Court upheld the conviction but overturned the death sentence for David Brown, 41, of Houma, who killed a Lockport woman and her two children in 2012.

Brown stabbed 29-year-old Jacqueline Nieves and her daughters, Gabriela, 7, and Izabela, 1, raped Jacquelin and Gabriella and set the family’s apartment on fire.

A Lafourche jury convicted Brown on three counts of first-degree murder Oct. 30, 2016. Two days later, the jury decided he should receive the death penalty, and he was formally sentenced in 2018.

The state Supreme Court upheld Brown’s conviction but reversed his death sentence in a 7-1 opinion Sept. 30. The court said the trial judge erred when he granted Brown’s request to waive his right to an attorney during the sentencing portion of the trial.

The case now returns to the trial court in Lafourche for resentencing; a date has not been set.

6. Highway deaths exceed record

Terrebonne and Lafourche saw a record number of traffic fatalities in 2021, with the last two months of the year particularly deadly.

State Police Troop C in Gray has investigated 45 fatal crashes this year resulting in 59 deaths. There were 11 more fatal crashes 2021 than in 2020. Last year, the troop investigated 34 fatal crashes resulting in 36 deaths.

Seven people were killed in two area crashes on the night of Nov. 20 alone, including a collision in Chackbay that left three Nicholls State University students dead.

“The unfortunate part is that those crashes were preventable,” said Trooper Ross Brennan of State Police Troop C, which covers Lafourche, Terrebonne, Assumption and west St. James and St. John parishes. “One of our highest years was 2017, when we had 58 deaths. We are at 59 now."

Since mid-November, 24 people have died on highways in Terrebonne, Lafourche and a portion of Assumption near Thibodaux.

7. Biden vs. oil industry

President Joe Biden speaks about climate change issues Jan. 27 at the White House, including his order to enact an indefinite ban on new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters, including the Gulf of Mexico. That order has since been overturned after Louisiana and other states filed suit.

Oil industry interests continue to fight President Joe Biden's efforts to severely restrict drilling on federal lands and waters, including the Gulf of Mexico, to help control climate change.

Biden enacted an indefinite ban on such drilling within days of taking office, but a federal judge blocked it after Louisiana and other states sued. Biden's Interior Department released a set of proposals in November that would also curb drilling.

Industry advocates say the plans would make it more expensive and difficult to drill for oil in the Gulf, costing the Houma-Thibodaux area jobs. Environmentalists say failure to curb fossil fuel emissions will lead to stronger Gulf storms and rising seas that threaten to wipe out coastal communities like Terrebonne and Lafourche.

8. Morganza milestones

A levee system that protects about 200,000 residents in Terrebonne and Lafourche from Gulf of Mexico storms celebrated milestones in 2021.

The Morganza-to-the-Gulf hurricane-protection system will receive $500 million as the result of a measure Congress passed in September. Local officials have lobbied for federal money since planning for the system began in 1992.

In addition, the $366 million Houma Navigation Canal Lock in Dulac, considered the linchpin of the levee system, broke ground in November.

Officials also announced the completion of the Grand Bayou Floodgate in southern Lafourche. The $20 million, 147-foot floodgate on Grand Bayou closes the largest remaining gap in the Morganza system.

Morganza's levees held during Hurricane Ida, with officials crediting the system with preventing major flooding.

9. Battle for Pointe-aux-Chenes Elementary

About two dozen people attended a rally in early April outside Pointe-aux-Chenes Elementary to protest a plan to close the school and send its students four miles away to Montegut Elementary. The School Board approved the action April 13, and the issue remains the subject of a legal dispute.

Terrebonne school officials voted in April to close Pointe-aux-Chenes Elementary and send the students to Montegut Elementary, about four miles away, starting in the fall.

Officials cited decreasing enrollment and cost savings by consolidating resources.

Parents and the Pointe-au-Chien Indian tribe protested the decision. About a dozen parents filed suit June 11 in U.S. District Court in New Orleans, asking a judge to keep the school open offering classes in the French language Native American and Cajun families in the small community have spoken for generations.

Negotiations toward a possible settlement continue.

10. Hollywood comes to Houma

Downtown Houma was transformed into a 1950s set in June as crews filmed scenes for "Where the Crawdads Sing," a movie produced by Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon.

At least two Hollywood movies were filmed in Terrebonne in 2021: "Where the Crawdads Sing," produced by Reese Witherspoon; and "Emancipation," starring Will Smith.

In the summer, "Where the Crawdads Sing" transformed downtown Houma storefronts into a scene reminiscent of the 1950s.

Parts of "Emancipation," a Civil War drama, were filmed in December at Ardoyne Plantation in Schriever.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Remembering 2021: Terrebonne Parish's top 10 stories of the year