Remembering Bob Booker: Friends share their memories of the activist and historian

Civil rights activist, historian, author and Knoxnews columnist Robert J. Booker touched many lives over his 88 years. Here, some of his friends and colleagues reflect after his death on Feb. 22.

In a lifetime of firsts, Bob Booker knocked down door after door

Former Knoxville News Sentinel executive editor Jack McElroy, who hired Bob to write his weekly column in 2003, writes about his "good-humored persistence" and the firsts he worked for and realized.

Bob Booker understood the power of words and how to wield them

George Underwood, president of the Austin & Austin-East Alumni Association, tells how much Bob's alma mater meant to him and how the group will honor him.

Bob Booker, sitting in the library at the Beck Cultural Exchange Center, talks about the locally famous photo of him peering out of a Knoxville city jail "peep slot" in 1961 after he was arrested for a civil rights protest at the Tennessee Theatre.

Bob Booker was a testament to the role community leaders play in education

Knox County Schools Superintendent Jon Rysewyk recalls how Bob Booker inspired students and teachers whenever he talked to them.

Bob Booker worked so everyone could have a seat at the table

Sam Venable says we all owe the civil rights activist who was instrumental in integrating businesses downtown a debt for fighting hatred without succumbing to it.

Bob Booker was an exceptional researcher who became a friend

Knox County Historian Steve Cotham recalls tours of the Knoxville led by Bob and making an audiovisual recording of writer's chapter in Black history.

