Remembering Bob Booker: Friends share their memories of the activist and historian
Civil rights activist, historian, author and Knoxnews columnist Robert J. Booker touched many lives over his 88 years. Here, some of his friends and colleagues reflect after his death on Feb. 22.
In a lifetime of firsts, Bob Booker knocked down door after door
Former Knoxville News Sentinel executive editor Jack McElroy, who hired Bob to write his weekly column in 2003, writes about his "good-humored persistence" and the firsts he worked for and realized.
Bob Booker understood the power of words and how to wield them
George Underwood, president of the Austin & Austin-East Alumni Association, tells how much Bob's alma mater meant to him and how the group will honor him.
Bob Booker was a testament to the role community leaders play in education
Knox County Schools Superintendent Jon Rysewyk recalls how Bob Booker inspired students and teachers whenever he talked to them.
Bob Booker worked so everyone could have a seat at the table
Sam Venable says we all owe the civil rights activist who was instrumental in integrating businesses downtown a debt for fighting hatred without succumbing to it.
Bob Booker was an exceptional researcher who became a friend
Knox County Historian Steve Cotham recalls tours of the Knoxville led by Bob and making an audiovisual recording of writer's chapter in Black history.
