Remembering Bob Saget
The comedian, best known for playing Danny Tanner in the TV series “Full House,” has died at the age of 65.
“Full House” fans aren't the only ones mourning a sad loss after Bob Saget, best known for his starring role as Danny Tanner on the classic sitcom passed away at 65 years old. His family is shared in a statement that they are devastated over his unexpected passing. Bob’s oldest daughter, Aubrey Saget, 34, revealed a screenshot of the last text message she received from her late dad prior to his death. It appeared that the message was sent ahead of his last stand-up comedy show in Florida on Janu
Bob Saget, the veteran comedian and actor known for his role in Full House, has died at the age of 65. TMZ reports that Saget was found dead on Sunday (January 9th) inside of his room at the Ritz-Carlton in … Bob Saget, Comedian and Full House Star, Found Dead at 65 Alex Young
Bob Saget's family has issued a statement following his death at 65. The 'Full House' actor was found deceased at a hotel in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday
For The Aristocrats, the wholesome TV dad dreamt up one of the most depraved setups ever for one killer punchline
Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday evening.
