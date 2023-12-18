Remembering Canandaigua's veterans during the holidays
CANANDAIGUA, NY — For the first time, the town of Canandaigua participated in the national Wreaths Across America program in an effort to recognize to remember veterans who served the country.
Volunteers on Dec. 16 laid wreaths donated by members of the community on the graves of veterans buried in the Academy and Hunn cemeteries in the town of Canandaigua. Speakers also explained the importance of the ceremony and the sacrifices made by the town's veterans.
Wreaths Across America's mission is to remember, honor and teach by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at the thousands of additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. All of the ceremonies were to begin at noon.
Several other communities in Ontario County were also scheduled to have ceremonies of their own, including Farmington, Bristol, South Bristol and Middlesex.
