Remembering Canandaigua's veterans during the holidays

CANANDAIGUA, NY — For the first time, the town of Canandaigua participated in the national Wreaths Across America program in an effort to recognize to remember veterans who served the country.

Volunteers on Dec. 16 laid wreaths donated by members of the community on the graves of veterans buried in the Academy and Hunn cemeteries in the town of Canandaigua. Speakers also explained the importance of the ceremony and the sacrifices made by the town's veterans.

Donna West and Town Historian Leif HerrGesell are among those who helped organize a Wreaths Across America remembrance ceremony at Academy Cemetery in Canandaigua on Saturday.

Wreaths Across America's mission is to remember, honor and teach by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at the thousands of additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. All of the ceremonies were to begin at noon.

Several other communities in Ontario County were also scheduled to have ceremonies of their own, including Farmington, Bristol, South Bristol and Middlesex.

David Bowen of Palmyra and members of the 33rd New York Volunteer Infantry participate in a Wreaths Across America remembrance ceremony at Academy Cemetery on Saturday.

Cheshire firefighter Dave Krolikowski places a wreath at a veteran's gravesite in Academy Cemetery.

A Wreaths Across America remembrance ceremony at Academy (above) and Hunn cemeteries in Canandaigua on Saturday were the town's first such ceremonies. This is one of 48 wreaths placed on the graves of veterans buried here.

Blue Star Mothers Chapter President Joyce Mader and Town Historian Leif HerrGesell recite the Pledge of Allegiance as Patrick Kelly holds the flag.

State Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-Manchester, and 101-year-old Eugene "Gene" Gerrard, a Canandaigua man who served in World War II, pay their respects at the Academy Cemetery grave of a veteran.

