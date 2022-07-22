Remembering Canton police detective Guy Mack on the 50th anniversary of his death

Guy Mack Jr. talks about the shooting death of his father, Guy Mack Sr., a Canton police detective killed while trying to break up an armed robbery. Mack Sr. was killed 50 years ago on July 22, 1972.

CANTON – Canton Police Detective Guy A. Mack was off-duty when he made his way to the grocery store 50 years ago today.

Mack, in all likelihood, was not looking for trouble. But July 22,1972, proved to be a fateful day.

He lost his life trying to stop an armed robbery of what was then an A&P grocery in the 1800 block of Tuscarawas Street E.

"Dad never pulled out his own gun," said Guy Mack Jr., as he reflected on the events of a half century ago.

"He had a snub-nose .38 (caliber). I believe that is the one he had on him. He knew his wife was right with him. He knew there could have been a shootout in the store with other people there. Dad was shot in the forehead and stomach."

Mack was 51 when he suffered the fatal wounds 50 years ago. The man convicted of the fatal shooting was Cleveland resident Raymond Walker who died in the penitentiary in 1997.

"Apparently he took a couple steps to grab him," Guy Mack Jr. said. "The man had his gun I assume on the checkout clerk. They got some money. I heard it was $1,100. Dad wasn't the kind of person to just stand by."

Guy Mack's death considered in-line-of-duty

Mack is one of seven city police officers who were killed while engaged in police duties.

"Guy was considered in the line of duty because he was acting in accordance with his position as a law enforcement officer," said Lt. Dennis Garren of the city Police Department.

The other Canton Police Department officers who died while on duty are:

Alvah Miller, March 29, 1919.

Anthony Skotnicky, Nov. 29, 1919.

Joseph Lauer, June 14, 1928.

James Lindesmith, Jan. 2, 1929.

Albert Bush, April 17, 1934.

Brian Roshong, July 22, 1996.

"They died protecting our community," Garren said.

Guy Mack commanded respect

Those who knew Guy Mack Sr. remember him as a beat-walking officer who patrolled Cherry Avenue SE. At time, which occasionally involved ordering loiterers off sidewalks and street corners.

"He commanded respect," said Will Dent, chief executive officer of Association for Better Community Development. "At that time, part of his responsibility was walking Cherry. He kept those streets clean. You may not have liked him. But you respected him."

Dent recalls the day Mack was shot and the police manhunt that ensued.

"It was all over the northeast area," Dent said.

Local businessman John Lucas was a member of Canton City Council at that time. He represented the 4th Ward, which took in the A&P grocery.

The funeral for Mack "was huge," Lucas said. "He was well respected. We knew each other very well."

The A&P grocery where the shooting occurred has since been converted into St. Paul AME Church.

"That was our family church," Mack said. "They made a wing dedicated to dad."

Walker, the armed gunman who shot Mack, had two accomplices that day. Those two were apprehended first and they identified Walker as the gunman in 1974. Walker eventually was arrested in Cleveland.

Had Mack refrained from attempting to stop the armed robbery in 1972, "that would have been frowned on, even today," said Michael Weinman, director of government affairs for the Ohio Fraternal Order of Police/Ohio Labor Council. "You are always on duty when something like that happens."

Mack started his career with Canton Police Department in 1949.

"He was told in his early years you know you will never rise above a patrolman," Guy Mack Jr. said. "You have people in this community that knew more about his police exploits than we did. He did not bring the job home."

Guy Mack Sr.'s two other sons are Garth Mack who lives in the Atlanta, Ga., area and Garland Mack who resides in the Nashville, Tenn., area.

