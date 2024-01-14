Remembering and celebrating Black History in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, but celebrations have been taking place all weekend.

An annual celebration of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.’s life took place Sunday afternoon at the University of Scranton.

This year’s focus was the Tulsa, Oklahoma massacre which occurred in 1921 at a location known as Black Wall Street in the Greenwood District after white rioters destroyed and looted the black-owned businesses.

Throughout the event, they had live music, a dance performance, and several speakers.

The event had been going on for about 25 years before Martin Luther King Jr. Day became a national holiday.

“It is so important to take the time and reflect and remember Martin Luther King, his legacy, and the works that he did so far as civil rights is concerned and apply it to today,” said Greater Scranton MLK Commission President Cathyann Hardaway.

While celebrating the life of Dr. King, they hope to also educate about what he and many others fought for.

