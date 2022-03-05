Remembering Closed Businesses | D214 Navy Cadets | Gas Prices
Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Arlington Heights and beyond.
Wow House: Built By A Boutique Builder In Arlington Heights
This beautiful Arlington Heights-area estate, built in 2004, is up for sale.
College Credits: Arlington Heights Students Make RIT Dean's List
Area students from Arlington Heights are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.
Wheeling Navy Junior Cadets Qualify For National Championships
The group must raise $25,000 to compete in the U.S. Navy National Championships next month in Pensacola, Florida.
Arlington Heights Residents Recall Favorite Shuttered Businesses
From recent closures to blasts from the past, here are the Arlington Heights restaurants and businesses that Patch readers miss the most.
Cheapest Gas Near Me: Find Lowest Price Near Arlington Heights
Before you fill up the tank, take a look at the lowest gas prices in and around Arlington Heights.
Peace In Ukraine, Neighborhood Hawk And Joyful Deer: IL In Photos
This week's photo roundup from across Illinois.
