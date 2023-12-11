Remembering when the D&C took the Gollywobbles head on in 1955 series on writing

Writing is fun, right?

Of course not. Writing is hard work. All those words. All those punctuation marks. All those rules.

I’ve hung around writers for decades now, and they all complain about writing.

Indeed, most writers will do just about anything to not write. They’ll have another cup of coffee; they’ll take up smoking; they’ll fall in love. All of this to avoid sitting down at their computers and actually writing.

Full disclosure, I’ve found writing to be a struggle I’d best avoid.

This column, if I ever finish it, was delayed by a) coffee with friends b) a trip to Wegmans to buy tonic water c) staring out the window to see if it was raining and d) a friend’s message that the Geneseo fountain had been hit again, airbags deployed.

Opening Day Writing is Fun Oct. 31 1955

I stopped starting to write to see how the fountain was doing. It seemed to be fine, maybe a couple more skid marks. Then I was about to write before I decided to have the chocolate chip muffin I bought along with the tonic water.

That done, I finally got back to the task that I started earlier in the day:

I had decided to check out the 1955 series in the Democrat and Chronicle entitled “The Joy of Writing.” I had stumbled onto the series when I was looking for something else on Newspapers.com. I figured it might do me some good to learn about the joy-side of writing, whatever that might be.

Presumably, no one on the D&C’s staff could write about the joy of writing, so the paper outsourced the series to two non-staffers, John E. Rodwell and Ray E. Rueby Jr. They were both University of Rochester grads who worked for advertising firms in Rochester.

In 24 installments, Rodwell and Rueby passed along tips on subjects such as how to write a business letter or a thank-you note, and how to give a speech or write a short story.

Crying out for clarity, deplored what they described as “Gollywobble English,” a term referring to “the vague words and awkward phrases that have a habit of creeping into our writing from time to time.”

Rodwell and Rueby gave lots of tips on how to avoid Gollywobble English, so many, in fact, that they risked making the process of writing seem more difficult than joyful.

Writers should outline before they start writing a first draft. Once the first draft is done, there’s rewrite. Check spelling. Penmanship must be clear. Big words should be avoided. All writing needs to be audience appropriate. So many rules. So little time.

Were they alive — Rodwell died in 2007, Rueby in 2019 — the columnists might have reservations about the state of written English today. It’s the wild west out there, what with text messages, acronyms, voice dictation, Tweets and emojis.

Then again, all of the emojis and other quick ways of communicating can be fun. Who doesn’t want to receive a ❤️or a 👍, a new generation’s improvement on the writing process?

Though, just to be clear, it took me 15 minutes and a series of Google searches to figure out how to insert those emojis into the previous paragraph. The new kind of writing may be just as hard as the old kind.

Whatever. I need a break. Maybe I’ll check the fountain again. You never know. Maybe I’ll enhance the tonic I bought and put it to good use. I’m at wit’s end. I think I’ve got a case of the Gollywobbles.

All in the Fairport Families

On Dec. 2, the annual tree-lighting ceremony was held as part of the Come Home for the Holidays event in Fairport, It gave special honors to the first-and-second-generation owners of three family businesses that have long been in the community.

The tree was lit by Wayne Beckwith, who owned the Fairport Village Inn, and by Howard Sharp, former owner of RV&E Bike and Skate, and Jeanne Byassee, former owner of Sew Creative.

All three were charter members of the Fairport Perinton Merchants Association and were involved in the creation of a variety of community events, including the popular Canal Days.

“Not only were they running their businesses, they took time to give back to the community,” says Nancy Ragus, executive director of Fairport Perinton Partnership for a Better Community. “And now the next generation is carrying on their businesses and giving back, as well.”

Lisa Swisher, Jeanne Byassee’s daughter, owns Sew Creative. Ken Beckwith, Wayne’s son, owns The Village Inn, and Doug Sharp, Howard’s son, is the owner of RV&E Bike and Skate. All three of them were also recognized at the tree-lighting ceremony.

From his home in Geneseo, Livingston County, retired senior editor Jim Memmott, writes Remarkable Rochester, who we were, who we are. He can be reached at jmemmott@gannett.com or write Box 274, Geneseo, NY 14454

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Democrat and Chronicle took the Gollywobbles head on in 1955 series