Remembering Danish Siddiqui: A look at some of the finest work by photojournalist killed by Taliban

A tribute to murdered journalist Danish Siddiqui outside Press Club in New Delhi REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Danish Siddiqui, 38, was a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and lead photojournalist for Reuters.

He was killed by the Taliban on July 16 whilst working on a project in Afghanistan.

The 14 photographs show some of Siddiqui's most iconic work.

Danish Siddiqui, the lead photojournalist for Reuters, was killed in Afghanistan on July 16 while reporting on a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters.

Danish Siddiqui poses for a picture at Columbia University's Low Memorial Library during the Pulitzer Prize giving ceremony in New York on May 30, 2018. Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Siddiqui, who primarily worked in South Asia, covered everything from the 2020 Delhi riots...

A group of men chanting pro-Hindu slogans beat Mohammad Zubair, 37, a Muslim, during protests sparked by a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, on February 24, 2020. Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

...to violent protests against India's Citizenship Amendment Act in 2020...

An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India, on January 30, 2020 - a photo of Siddiqui's that was seen around the world.

...and the COVID-19 chaos, which struck India's hospitals, graveyards, and crematoriums earlier this year.

The grounds are prepared for mass cremation of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims in New Delhi, India, on April 28, 2021. Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

In fact, Siddiqui's work was instrumental in showing the world exactly how India was hit by the deadly second wave of COVID-19.

In his work covering the pandemic, Siddiqui showed a woman with breathing problems waiting for treatment - struggling with the delays to India's healthcare system.

A woman with breathing problems waits for treatment at a health center, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

He also captured the true suffering inside the ICU wards of several main hospitals.

A medical worker tends to a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), inside the ICU ward at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi, India, on April 29, 2021. Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Siddiqui also followed the plight of Rohingya refugees arriving in India in 2017 - some of his most powerful work.

An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman touches the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh, on September 11, 2017. Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

He was able to show just how badly these communities were hit.

A Rohingya refugee man pulls a child as they walk to the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal on September 10, 2017. Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Around the world, Siddiqui brought to light how different communities lived their most important days - both before and after the pandemic.

People wait to have their Iftar (breaking fast) meals on the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan at Jama Masjid in New Delhi, India. Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Siddiqui's use of contrasting colors and eye-catching visuals meant he brought beautiful corners of the world to the eyes of millions.

A Hindu devotee stands in the waters of the river Ganges to offer prayers to Sun god at dawn in Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh- January 12, 2013. Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

In 2018, Siddiqui showed magnificent fireworks exploding over participants carrying torches during the celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation.

Fireworks explode over participants carrying torches during the celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

"I never push my luck to the limit" Siddiqui once told Reuters. "I always keep a buffer which helps me walk out with the pictures which tell the story."

A man rides a bicycle as he carries his dog on his shoulders in Mumbai, India, on July 9, 2013. Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist was described by Reuters as an "outstanding journalist, a devoted husband and father, and a much-loved colleague."

Candles lit next to portraits of Danish Siddiqui during the remembrance meeting in New Delhi, India, on July 17, 2021. Pradeep Gaur/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

