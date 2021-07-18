Remembering Danish Siddiqui: A look at some of the finest work by photojournalist killed by Taliban

Danish Siddiqui, the lead photojournalist for Reuters, was killed in Afghanistan on July 16 while reporting on a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters.
Siddiqui, who primarily worked in South Asia, covered everything from the 2020 Delhi riots...
...to violent protests against India's Citizenship Amendment Act in 2020...
An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India, on January 30, 2020 - a photo of Siddiqui's that was seen around the world.
...and the COVID-19 chaos, which struck India's hospitals, graveyards, and crematoriums earlier this year.
In fact, Siddiqui's work was instrumental in showing the world exactly how India was hit by the deadly second wave of COVID-19.
In his work covering the pandemic, Siddiqui showed a woman with breathing problems waiting for treatment - struggling with the delays to India's healthcare system.
He also captured the true suffering inside the ICU wards of several main hospitals.
Siddiqui also followed the plight of Rohingya refugees arriving in India in 2017 - some of his most powerful work.
He was able to show just how badly these communities were hit.
Around the world, Siddiqui brought to light how different communities lived their most important days - both before and after the pandemic.
Siddiqui's use of contrasting colors and eye-catching visuals meant he brought beautiful corners of the world to the eyes of millions.
In 2018, Siddiqui showed magnificent fireworks exploding over participants carrying torches during the celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation.
"I never push my luck to the limit" Siddiqui once told Reuters. "I always keep a buffer which helps me walk out with the pictures which tell the story."
