Remembering Dr. King Through Community Service and a $1 Million Foundation Grant

In 1983, legislation passed to make the third Monday in January a federal holiday honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. We’re still celebrating his remarkable life dedicated to American civil rights nearly 40 years later. Today, his "I Have a Dream" speech is just as impactful as it was when he delivered it on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 1963.

In honor of Dr. King’s legacy and to help drive sustainable change and social equity in our communities, The Home Depot Foundation and Team Depot will be volunteering in cities across the country from Jan. 17-22. Team Depot, The Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, will facilitate service projects focused on housing, learning spaces and community revitalization.

In addition, The Home Depot Foundation is proud to announce a $1 million grant to The National Center for Civil and Human Rights, a museum that we’ve partnered with since 2009. Located in Dr. King’s home city, this investment will support the Atlanta museum’s expansion and increased community education and training programs.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “The time is always right to do what is right.” The Home Depot is encouraging associates to reflect on the life and teachings of Dr. King as we remember him on this important day and consider how they can make a difference by giving back to their community.

To experience The National Center for Civil and Human Rights, check out their virtual tour here.

