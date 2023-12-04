Remembering the earliest schoolhouses and teachers near Rochester

The 1881 “History of Sangamon County, Illinois, Together with Sketches of Its Cities, Villages and Townships” includes short accounts of the earliest schoolhouses and teachers near Rochester.

The schools were rough and improvised, and one burned down in a suspicious fire the day after it opened. But they were important to the fledgling community.

One of the descriptions in the “History” was a first-person reminiscence written by Samuel Williams, one of the earliest teachers in Rochester Township.

“In the summer of 1823, I taught my first school, the first in the township, in a log cabin, located on the open prairie, on the land now owned by Robert Billings. In 1824, there was a school taught in the Sattley settlement, by Richard E. Barker. In 1824-25, there was a school taught on the south side of the river, near Mr. Clark’s mills, by Jabez Capps, a worthy man, and an excellent scholar, but, as reported, so easy and indulgent with children in regard to his discipline that his school was considered by some as very defective.

“The first school house on Round Prairie was built in the year 1827 or 1828. William Jones was the first employed as teacher, and taught one day, when the house was burned down at night, supposed to be maliciously, as there had been some contention before it was built, as to its location.

“The following is a description of a school house on Sugar Creek in which I taught school in the year 1824. It was built of logs; was about fourteen by sixteen feet in size, very low; had a clapboard roof, kept down by poles; the chimney was made of wood and clay, with stone back-wall, and jambs; the size of the fire-place was about three feet by six; the house was daubed, both inside and out, with clay mortar, up to the roof. If I remember correctly, it had a puncheon (flattened log) floor below, but none above; the door shutter was made of clapboards fastened together with wooden pins and hung on heavy wooden hinges.

“When raising the house, the upper and lower half of two logs, in the south end and west side, were cut out for window spaces, in which strips of wood were placed up and down, on which paper was pasted and afterwards greased, in order to admit the light; in the lower logs two-inch augur holes were bored, in which strong pins were inserted as a basis for the puncheon writing desks or tables.

“The seats or benches were made of split logs. There were two or three clapboard shelves, on which spare books and the childrens’ dinner-baskets were usually placed. There was a small puncheon table and a split-bottomed chair, for the use of the teacher. This completed the furniture of the room.

“Now all was ready for the admission of teacher and pupils, who in those early times enjoyed much pleasure, and seemed proud when meeting together in this very modest and humble school house.”

Excerpted from SangamonLink.org, online encyclopedia of the Sangamon County Historical Society.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Early schoolhouses and teachers near Rochester remembered