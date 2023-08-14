Remembering father and son who died in Plum explosion: Casey and Keegan Clontz 'loved by so many'

Aug. 13—Casey and Keegan Clontz were darn-near inseparable.

Keegan, just 12 years old, was known as his dad's shadow. In particular, they loved the outdoors, especially the times they spent together hunting and fishing.

Casey and Keegan Clontz of Plum died Saturday when a house on Rustic Ridge Drive suddenly exploded in the borough's Rustic Ridge Estates neighborhood, according to relatives. The father and son are two of five people who have perished as a result of the explosion.

Casey Clontz was 38 years old.

The Clontz family declined an interview, but Jen Clontz, Casey's wife and Keegan's mom, and Casey's best friend, Nick Davis, offered details of lives that they said enriched so many around them.

Casey was a loving father, husband and brother. Keegan was a devoted son, friend and big brother.

Their smiles and laughter filled their family's and friends' hearts with joy that can never be replaced, the family said.

Casey, a father to Keegan and daughter Addie, 10, was at the house at 141 Rustic Ridge Drive on Saturday morning when it exploded, the family said. The Clontz family lived four houses away on Brookside Drive. Although the family didn't say why Casey and Keegan were there, they said Casey was very friendly with the neighbors, and it wasn't uncommon for Casey to stop by and visit.

Keegan was a member of the Plum Mustangs youth football program. He would have been starting junior high in a week and a half.

Casey might be best remembered for his ability to make others laugh and his knack for giving those closest to him a hard time — lovingly, of course. He loved the Steelers — a devoted member of Steelers Nation — and he proudly wore his allegiance in the form of a tattoo on his leg.

The family's basement is filled with Pittsburgh sports memorabilia. But Casey's greatest love was reserved for Jennifer, Keegan and Addie.

His family described him as a football and gymnastics dad through and through. He even was known to challenge his daughter to handstand competitions.

Casey has a twin sister, Rachel, and a younger sister, Ashley. Casey kept a close relationship with his sisters and his mother, Donna, and father, Tom.

He graduated from Gateway High School and was employed by Peoples Gas.

It's perhaps no surprise that Keegan was with Casey on Saturday. His family said he often could be found alongside his father.

But he also was "1000% his momma's boy." He loved his sister but especially when he was able to give her a hard time as only a brother can do.

Keegan's attributes were many — kind, caring, strong and brave — but his hugs were legendary. He simply gave really good hugs, his family said.

He enjoyed playing football, hunting, fishing and riding his mini bike. He adored his friends and was described by his family as the perfect teammate, always there to support his team. Mostly, he thrived in being part of the game and part of everyone's lives involved.

He would have been 13 in January.

Casey and Jen met in seventh grade and kept in touch over the years. They were married 14 years.

"Keegan and Casey were their most happy when they were spending time at the lake with their lake family and friends. They swam, did boating and loved cruising around in their golf cart," their family said. "Keegan and Casey will be missed by so many and will continue to be loved by so many, including their family, friends and community."

