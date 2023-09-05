Remembering Fifth Third Bank attack, fewer teens getting driver's licenses | Daily Briefing

Good morning, readers. I'm Amber Hunt, investigative reporter at The Enquirer.

Five years ago this week was one of the deadliest mass shootings in downtown Cincinnati history.

Three people were killed and two more were physically injured in the Fifth Third Bank attack that also left the gunman dead. (I specify physically, because far more were injured than just those who were shot.)

And the pain is still raw for many.

In my interview with survivor Whitney Austin for today's anniversary piece, she said she hears constantly from people who remember exactly where they were when the news of an active shooter spread. Having covered hundreds of shootings over my quarter-century career, I admit I don’t remember hearing the news break.

On the morning of Sept. 6, 2018, Whitney Austin was shot 12 times as she entered the revolving doors at Fifth Third headquarters on Fountain Square on her way into work.

Here’s what I do remember, though: As part of my coverage that day, I found a phone number for Luis Felipe Calderón, one of the then-unconfirmed victims. I called expecting no one to answer, but someone did. The voice was young, and I knew immediately it was one of Calderón’s children. He was crying, and soon I was, too.

Calderón’s gracious wife was kind beyond words, telling me about how she’d married Luis 20 years earlier in Colombia and about his difficult decision to move the previous year from Florida to Cincinnati for a job that would better provide for her and their two children.

“And this happened,” she said.

I think about her and her children often.

Sadly, this was neither the first nor last mass shooting I have helped cover. Each one affects far more people than the released statistics would suggest. While life moves on, this type of tragedy isn’t – and shouldn’t be – forgotten.

What else you need to know Tuesday, Sept. 5

