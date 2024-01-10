Remembering a Hattiesburg civil rights icon on the anniversary of his death

In 2016, 50 years after the death of civil rights activist Vernon Dahmer, he was honored by the Mississippi Legislature. Pictured, back row from left are Harold Dahmer, Bettie Dahmer, the late Hollis Watkins and Dennis Dahmer. Front row from left are Vernon Dahmer Jr., Flonzie Brown Wright, Ellie Dahmer, Cynthia Goodloe Palmer and state Sen. John Horhn.

Civil rights activist Vernon Dahmer wanted everyone to have the ability to vote. In his eyes, voting was as important as breathing.

"If you don't vote, you don't count," he would often say.

Because of his efforts to help Black Mississippians register to vote during a time when it was almost impossible, Hattiesburg's Dahmer was murdered by members of the White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, who firebombed and shot into his house on Jan. 10, 1966.

The Mississippi Legislature honored civil rights activist Vernon Dahmer in 2016, on the 50th anniversary of his death, Jan. 10, 2016.

Dahmer held off the klansmen by returning fire so his family, including his wife Ellie and three of the couple's children — Harold, Dennis and Bettie — could escape from the home in the Kelly Settlement.

Vernon's lungs and upper body were badly burned. He died later the same day from his wounds.

The day before the attack on the Dahmers' home, a Sunday radio program announced that Vernon Dahmer would help Black residents register to vote.

Vernon Dahmer made his country store near the family home one of the few spots in the area where Black Mississippians could pay their $2 poll tax. He often would pay the tax for them if they could not afford it themselves.

The FBI began an immediate investigation and agents were able to identify people they believed were involved in the incident.

By June 1966, the FBI had gathered statements and some confessions from 18 of the men who may have been involved. The U.S. Department of Justice took the case to trial, but even though the men were indicted by a grand jury, the federal cases either ended in hung juries or the men were acquitted.

More than 30 years later, the state tried the White Knights' former leader Sam Bowers. A jury found him guilty of Dahmer's murder. He was sentenced to life in prison, where he died in 2006.

Bowers also was accused of ordering the murders in 1964 of three civil rights workers, Michael Schwerner, James Chaney and Andrew Goodman, in Neshoba County. He was convicted but served less than 10 years in prison for their deaths.

