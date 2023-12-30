Remembering their impact: Lubbock, West Texas said goodbye to faithful servants in 2023

As we enter 2024, we honor those people we loved who we said goodbye to in 2023.

Here are some of the stories the Avalanche-Journal shared about people who died in 2023 but whose impact in the Lubbock community and beyond will be felt for years to come.

Dr. Steven Berk was the dean of the school and executive vice president at Texas Tech Health Sciences Center.

The Texas Tech Health Sciences Center lost a beloved, longtime faculty member who served both the Lubbock and Amarillo communities during his tenure.

Dr. Steven Berk was 74 when he died in May.

Berk started at TTUHSC as a regional dean of the Amarillo campus and a professor for the School of Medicine in 1999. He later was promoted to the dean of the school and executive vice president of the university.

Throughout his tenure, Berk is was credited with the creation of the Covenant Branch Campus, the medical student barbershop hypertension program, Deans’ Ambassadors, the Clinical Research Institute, the Department of Medical Education, the Women’s Health Research Institute of Amarillo and the Lubbock medical student-led free clinic on top of being an accomplished author.

Most Reverend Michael Jarboe Sheehan was the former founding bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Lubbock. He was 83.

Before Michael Jarboe Sheehan became the archbishop of New Mexico, he was the first bishop appointed to the newly created Catholic Diocese of Lubbock in 1983.

He was 83 when he died in June.

During his tenure within the church, he wrote three articles, one series of pamphlets and 14 pastoral letters.

Beyond his service to the church, he was known as a seeker for social justice. He led initiatives to end poverty, promote equality, and end the death penalty in New Mexico. Sheehan also promoted unity among diverse communities across other faiths.

Kathy Gilbreath

Kathy Gilbreath, a Lubbock civic leader, was remembered for her devotion to her community and family. She was 72 when she died September.

Gilbreath was the wife of former city councilman Jim Gilbreath and a key player in the founding of Women’s Protective Services and the South Plains Food Bank.

Gilbreath's family and friends remembered her for dedicating herself to helping others and always being willing to lend a hand to those in need.

She was honored in 2014 with the Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser award when the Association of Fundraising Professionals Lubbock Area Chapter hosted its 19th annual Philanthropy Day luncheon, according to A-J archives.

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal lost a valuable and beloved contributor and cartoonist in 2023. Jay Leeson, who died in September at age 44, regularly contributed to the Avalanche-Journal's opinion pages and publications around Texas.

Texas Tech sports cartoons by Jay Leeson Texas Tech sports cartoons by Jay Leeson

Leeson was known to audiences around Texas for his work as a "radical moderate" who shared his commentary as a radio host on "The West Texas Drive."

Jay Leeson was the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal's Cartoonist and Opinions contributor. He was 44.

As a self-proclaimed "Prairie Populist," Leeson regularly urged politicians and voters alike to support policies he believed were in the best interest of rural and West Texas.

He was remembered by the Lubbock community and local lawmakers for his big heart for people and passion for place.

Bob Knight was the former Texas Tech Men's Basketball head coach from 2001 to 2008. He was 83.

Former Texas Tech University Men's Basketball head coach Bob Knight's legacy and impact in basketball was felt in West Texas, Indiana and beyond.

Coming to Lubbock in March 2001, Knight was able to accomplish over 900 — 138 wins with Tech — along with 4 NCAA Tournament appearances and a Sweet 16 appearance during his six-year tenure.

During the '07-'08 season, Knight abruptly resigned as Texas Tech's coach on Feb. 4, 2008, handing the reins of the team over to his son Pat, who was anointed the successor to his father in 2005.

Knight was 83 when he died in November.

Delbert McDougal was a Lubbock developer and a businessman. He was 86.

The longtime Lubbock businessman, whose name was synonymous with real estate and development projects in the Hub City — Delbert McDougal — had a role in shaping the face of Lubbock is today. McDougal was 86 when he died in November.

The Smyer native helped lead downtown Lubbock development efforts and transformed the North Overton neighborhood into a vast student housing and commercial complex for Texas Tech students and the community. The Overton development project was touted as the largest privately funded urban renewal project in the nation. McDougal's endeavors in Lubbock development projects were well documented in the A-J over the years, and were also described in the book "Failure Is Not An Option," by Tony Privett.

Matt Dawson was a retired firefighter for Lubbock Fire Rescue. He was 34.

Matt Dawson was a firefighter for Lubbock Fire Rescue who responded to a wreck on an icy I-27 lane on Jan. 11, 2020, when a pickup crossed the median and stuck him along with two other first responders.

Dawson suffered a traumatic brain injury and bone fractures in his legs, wrist, ribs and skull, the Avalanche-Journal reported previously. After months of recovery at a specialized rehabilitation facility in Colorado, Dawson returned to Lubbock to a hero's welcome in August of 2020. He continued to work at LFR until 2022 before retiring.

Inspired by Dawson's story, local state lawmakers drafted The Matt Dawson Act, which amends the labor code to extend lifetime workers' compensation benefits to first responders who, while on the job, sustain "a serious bodily injury … that permanently prevents the employee from performing any gainful work." Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill into law this past spring. Dawson was 34 when he died in November.

Rick Betenbough, a co-founder of West Texas-based Betenbough Homes, was remembered for his faith, philanthropy and wide-ranging impact on the homebuilding industry.

Betenbough died in December after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 59.

Rick Betenbough, a founder and CEO of West Texas homebuilder Betenbough Companies, died Dec. 15, 2023 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Betenbough used his battle with cancer, along with his decades as a West Texas business leader, as opportunities to share with others his faith in God.

Betenbough, who was raised in Slaton, founded Betenbough Homes with his father, Ron Betenbough, in 1992.

The pair built 11 homes that inaugural year, launching a business that continues to serve communities around West Texas, leaving a legacy to this day as it spans multiple cities, 350 employees, and more than 17,000 homes.

Rick served as the CEO since the company’s inception and more recently moved to the role of chairman of the board for Betenbough Companies. Betenbough Homes has expanded over the years, and now has locations in the Amarillo, Midland and Odessa markets as well as Lubbock.

