Remembering James Kennedy and Lala Kent’s Expletive-filled WWHL Appearance

What was more outrageous than James Kennedy and Lala Kent visiting the Clubhouse together back in the day to drop so many F bombs that they nearly sent the WWHL censors into overdrive? Andy Cohen takes viewers back to the wild moment from 2015 when James said Jax had probably never come up with an original idea in his life while using foul language and Lala cussed during a round of “Who’s That Man Getting a Tan.” Andy told the pair that they were driving him nuts and even gave them the Jackhole.

