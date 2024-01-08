Remembering Jamie Wounded Arrow
Jamie Wounded Arrow, known for her advocacy, was a vocal LGBTQ activist dedicated to promoting nonviolence.
Join us for live coverage from CES Unveiled, the opening press event of CES 2024.
CES 2024 will be here before we know it, taking over Las Vegas with throngs of crowds, booths full of products and a lot of companies making claims about how AI is improving their offerings. As noted in our CES preview, though the conference has had its ups and downs of late, it’s increasingly become an opportunity for startups to capture attention while all eyes are drawn to the bigger budget announcements from the likes of Samsung, Sony and Nvidia.
The Stylophone Theremin is a $110 synthesizer that has a single antenna that interacts with your movement to create experimental sounds. The company has started taking signups for pre-orders.
Yahoo Finance was invited to Bowling Green, Ky., to get an exclusive look at the first-ever Corvette E-Ray rolling off the assembly line.
At 28 years old, Rayford Albright is more than a year older than any other player in college basketball.
In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?
The Golden Globes, hosted by Jo Koy, are back after a bumpy few years. The awards show has found a new owner, new network, producers and a more diverse group of voters.
I've worn a pair of the ribbed, breathable cuties every day since they arrived.
The Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker is on sale at Walmart for 62 percent off the MSRP when you buy the four-pack.
Riot Games has released a brand new teaser trailer for the much-awaited second season of Arcane that's slated to hit Netflix this November.
Whether you struggle with hard-to-hear dialogue or just want more room-filling audio, this thing is it — and it's on mega-sale.
From the wedding venue to the Bachelor Nation guests in attendance, everything you need to know about "The Golden Wedding."
Over 18,000 shoppers say this gadget makes the chore so much easier.
With 109 ballots publicly available, here's how the BBWAA voting is trending.
Breaking down the auto industry's best year since 2019 and looking ahead to sales showdowns in 2024.
The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) filed a complaint alleging that SpaceX illegally fired eight employees who wrote and distributed an open letter with workplace concerns. Circulated in June 2022, the open letter called out how SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk's public behavior was harming the company's reputation. At the time, Business Insider alleged that SpaceX paid a $250,000 settlement to a flight attendant that Elon Musk sexually harassed.
Under the new policy, announced on Wednesday, streamers are no longer permitted to "imply or suggest that they are fully or partially nude," and may not show a visible outline of their genitals, even if they're covered. Female-presenting streamers may show cleavage, as long as their nipples and underbust are covered, and "it is clear that the streamer is wearing clothing." The update is in response to the rise of popular streams known as topless or "black bar" meta, in which streamers appeared naked by using clever framing or black censor bars to cover their breasts and genitals.
If you're looking to buy a home for the first time in 2023, here are some benefits and programs to take advantage of.
A law firm researched the number of fatal accidents involving animals in each state, finding three in which there were zero.
After a crowdfunding run in 2022, GE Appliances' indoor smart smoker is now available for $1,000.