Remembering Jared Bridegan - where the murder case stands one year later

Today marks one year since a father of four was murdered in Jacksonville Beach in front of his 2-year-old daughter. Jared Bridegan was shot execution-style after he had stopped to move a tire from the road.

On Monday, the only person charged in his death was arraigned on a murder charge. It’s the first time Jared’s wife laid eyes on Henry Tenon.

“Just to think that that might have been one of the last people my husband saw is kind of a hard pill to swallow.”, Kirsten Bridegan told reporters at the Duval County Courthouse.

She believes other people her people were involved in the murder, as does State Attorney Melissa Nelson, but so far no other arrests have been made.

Tenon, who is now 62, is being held with no bond on second-degree murder, conspiring with others to commit murder, accessory after the fact, and child abuse.

Tennon once lived in a home that was owned by the husband of Bridegan’s ex-wife. Neither Mario Fernandez nor Shanna Gardner-Fernandez have been named as suspects in the case. Property records show Fernandez purchased the rental property in 2017 and sold it in October.

Investigators have not explained what, if any, relationship Tenon had with Bridegan.











