Suspect charged with murder in connection with stabbing death of Brooklyn activist
A suspect is under arrest in connection with the stabbing of beloved Brooklyn activist Ryan Carson.
A suspect is under arrest in connection with the stabbing of beloved Brooklyn activist Ryan Carson.
"Loki" executive producer Kevin Wright talks about how new season will depart from the first.
Drafting a player after Round 1 who then goes on to deliver the fantasy basketball production worthy of a Round 1 pick? Yeah, sign us up!
The second day for Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial was filled with jury selection, opening statements and testimonies from the first two witnesses with connections to the FTX crypto exchange, with a peek into what may be in store. SBF followed shortly after. Although he was once known for his scraggly, wild, curly hair and casual outfits of cargo shorts and T-shirts, Bankman-Fried was wearing a gray suit and purple tie with a tighter, new haircut with part of his sideburns shaved off.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Here's how "Boy Meets World" got its "Scream" on in a beloved 1998 Halloween episode.
Four recent University of South Florida graduates and a former school staff member – now known as the ‘Tampa Five’ – claim campus police initiated a violent clash between officers and students protesting Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis on campus in March.
"Loki" executive producer Kevin Wright tells Yahoo Entertainment "this is maybe the only show or movie in the history of Marvel that had zero additional photography."
Russian hacker Mikhail Matveev, also known on the internet as “Wazawaka” and “Boriselcin,” is wanted by the FBI, which is offering a $10 million reward for information that could lead to his arrest, and has been put on a U.S. sanctions list. “We are Russian people, we are not afraid of the American government,” Matveev told TechCrunch in an online interview. In an interview where he answered both in English and in Russian, Matveev said that being sanctioned means Russia will not deport him.
NBC tapped "The Voice" host to mansplain football. And the results were polarizing.
Simmons’ return to form was repeatedly credited by Nets players at media day as a driving force of Brooklyn’s quest to compete for a bona fide playoff position this spring.
Score the beloved Sunday Riley face serum while it's marked down to $41 at Nordstrom.
Blake Lively, an OG card-carrying member of the squad, remains a staple while Sophie Turner is a major new addition.
Here are our pop culture picks for Oct. 2-8, including the best deals we could find for each.
No. 1 Georgia needed another second-half comeback and a heroic effort from tight end Brock Bowers to avoid its first loss in nearly two years.
Dreaming of taking a tour in a famous movie car? A French car collector offers just that to visitors at a new car museum south of Paris.
Prosecutor describes Duane "Keffe D" Davis as the "on-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death" of the iconic rapper in 1996.
Following catastrophic flooding in the Northeast, Yahoo News talked to experts about what to plan for and what to do in the event of a flooding emergency.
From anti-aging face creams to treatments for thinning hair, these beauté essentials are must-haves.
Singaporean authorities apprehended Three Arrows Capital co-founder Su Zhu Friday afternoon at the Changi Airport while he was attempting to leave the country.
See what the hype is about.