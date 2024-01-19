Remembering Linda: A familiar face in Knoxville's unhoused community dies in winter storm

While icy roads and power outages are inconveniences of winter weather, these challenges do not compare to those of Knoxville's most vulnerable populations.

Linda Shropshire, a familiar face to anyone who frequents downtown Knoxville, was found dead Jan. 17 outside of apartments in the 200 block of Hall of Fame Drive, according to the Knoxville Police Department. She was 50 years old.

While police spokesperson Scott Erland could not share a cause of death − only that there were "no initial signs of foul play" − CareCuts of Knoxville founder Martha LaRue Baker said in a public Facebook post that it was weather related.

CareCuts works with unhoused people like Shropshire to provide haircuts, meals, eye tests, glasses, clothing, transportation and job resources. Baker is a hairdresser and the owner of Salon LaRue.

Three more winter-related deaths in Tennessee were confirmed Jan. 19, bringing the state's total to 17.

"Many of us had gotten very close to Linda and loved her where she was at," Baker said in her post. "She loved to boss me around for her needs that particular day. Linda had gotten very comfortable at CareCuts Ministry ... that she would just walk right on into the coffee station and refrigerators and absolutely loved blueberry Pop-Tarts."

Linda Shropshire a 'wild one' but was loved in Knoxville

Shropshire was a "wild one" who "knew what she wanted," Baker told Knox News, but she also had a big heart and would go back to convenience stores that loaned her cigarettes and sandwiches to repay them.

Martha LaRue Baker, left, poses for a selfie with Linda Shropshire, who often visited Baker at her homeless resource center, CareCuts of Knoxville. Shropshire was found dead outside of a Knoxville apartment building Jan. 17 as winter weather covered the city in ice and snow.

Shropshire had been kicked out of most places she sought resources, Baker said, and a lot of that had to do with her personal life challenges. But CareCuts welcomed her − for the last time on Jan. 10.

That day, Shropshire rested beneath a heater CareCuts set up in a tent. They provided her a pillow and blanket to make her comfortable in what ended up being one of her final days.

Her needs that day: Clean clothes, warm socks and a backpack to replace one that was stolen.

Baker recalled how Shropshire participated in Bible study and would come into her office just to say, "Hello, I'm here Marti" − words she will never hear again.

"My heart's broken because she was my friend, and she was getting closer and closer," Baker said. "Not everybody could handle Linda. ... I just loved her."

Knoxville warming shelters continue amid winter weather

Baker said Shropshire did not make it to one of the warming centers that have been set up in coordination with the Knoxville-Knox County Office of Housing Stability.

On the night of Jan. 18, 269 people were provided shelter across three sites. The night before, 221 people were sheltered across four sites.

Those sites are: Vestal United Methodist Church in South Knoxville, Magnolia Avenue United Methodist Church in East Knoxville, Cokesbury Church in West Knoxville and the Salvation Army on the northern edge of downtown Knoxville, which is being used as overflow from the churches.

The warming shelters will continue as long as there's a need.

"It's going well," said Erin Read, director of the housing stability office. "All of (the churches) had told us how many people they thought they could handle, and they're all handling more − in some cases, significantly more − than they thought they could handle."

Volunteers and food donations are still needed. Anyone interested in helping can email office@knoxtnhousing.org.

"We are really, really saddened by Linda's death. It's hard," Read said. "Anyone who wants to be sheltered, there is space for them."

Ryan Wilusz is a downtown growth and development reporter. Phone 865-317-5138. Email ryan.wilusz@knoxnews.com. Instagram @knoxscruff.

