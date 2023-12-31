Remembering 'Mama Lemon': Eileen Rao, matriarch of Providence's Mr. Lemon, dies at 94

Eileen Rao, the matriarch of Providence's iconic Mr. Lemon for almost half a century, died Thursday at the age of 94.

Known lovingly as "Mama Lemon," she co-founded the frozen lemonade stand in the North End with her husband, Joseph Rao Sr., in 1974 and continued to run it after his death in 1986.

"Eileen Rao was the heart and soul of the business," her family wrote in an obituary published by A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home. "She is irreplaceable. Our mother’s will was strong as a lion, yet her heart was as gentle as a lamb."

The news prompted an outpouring of tributes from the North End of Providence and beyond, as generations of customers recalled how "Mama Lemon" had always been ready to greet them with kind words and a smile.

Mr. Lemon's small storefront on Hawkins Street in Providence is currently closed for the winter, but the Rao family plans to keep the business going following the death of matriarch Eileen Rao.

"We were new to the area this year but the Mr. Lemon family made us feel at home immediately," wrote one of the many commenters who offered condolences on Facebook.

"I loved Mrs. Eileen so much," wrote another. "She was always so kind the 17 years we lived there. She always remembered my name and my situation and my kids. We were walking distance from Mr. Lemon and went on a daily basis. This is a staple of my children’s childhood."

"All of the neighborhood kids have incredible memories of her," said another.

"She brightened many of my days with her kindness," added another.

"For half a century, Mr. Lemon graced Rhode Island summers and became a beloved treasure in the North End," wrote city councilor Justin Roias. "We are forever grateful for the legacy they crafted, bringing smiles to countless children in our neighborhood."

A true mom-and-pop operation, with a loyal fan base

Born in Providence in 1929, Rao was a proprietor of Mr. Lemon for 49 years. When the business opened, she and her husband had no experience with making frozen lemonade and "toiled endlessly perfecting their product by trial and error," her obituary states.

Today, the cash-only stand is known for offering a rotating variety of unique flavors like Tutti Frutti, Lemon Meringue, and Creamsicle, alongside the classic lemon.

While Del's Lemonade trucks, stores and carts can be found all over the state, Mr. Lemon has just the one location on Hawkins Street, in a building the size of a small garage.

At the end of a WPRI debate this summer, congressional candidates were asked to choose between Mr. Lemon and Del's. On social media, activist Lauren Lee Malloy commented that "true RI'ers know Mr. Lemon was the right answer," because it meant supporting a true mom-and-pop operation in the heart of the city, rather than a large corporation.

"They don’t have a website, but their FB page is flooded with support from the community, and the walls inside their shop are plastered with pictures of loyal customers dating back decades," Malloy wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The Mr. Lemon family always asks how you’re doing and genuinely cares about the answer."

"Their product is not sold in stores or online and they do not have franchise locations," she went on. "They are truly one of a kind."

Perhaps not coincidentally, Gabe Amo, the only candidate who chose Mr. Lemon, ultimately won the election.

Family plans to honor 'Mama Lemon' by following in her footsteps

While Rao's three children — Janice, Colleen and Joseph, Jr. — have handled the day-to-day work of running the store in recent years, she remained closely involved up until her death.

"During this past season, a customer of ours asked how do you keep the product so consistent," her family wrote in her obituary. "We responded that our mother makes us take her a sample every day to ensure that the product met her standards. We continue to operate the business because of our love for our mother, knowing how much she adored her lemonade store."

Operating a small, seasonal, family-run business hasn't been in easy in recent years. First, there was the pandemic. Then, this past summer, the Raos decided to only open Mr. Lemon on weekends, citing health concerns.

"Having been in business for 49 years, we are very proud and love Mr. Lemon and mostly because of the relationships we have with our Mr. Lemon families," said a message on the business' Facebook page. "Unfortunately we have aged along with Mr. Lemon and must listen to our bodies."

In mid-August, the store closed for the season. On Facebook, "Mama Lemon" and her children apologized for "ending this year so abruptly," but said that Joseph Jr. was dealing with "an unforeseen medical issue" and his doctor had advised them to end the season early.

Despite the challenges, Rao's children have indicated that they intend to keep the business open. They plan to honor her memory "by following her footsteps in the Mr. Lemon business," the obituary states.

"Mr. Lemon was our mother’s heart and she wanted the legacy that she and our father built to continue as she grew older," the family wrote. "As her children, we knew how much our mother adored the lemonade store and we worked alongside her to continue the legacy."

In addition to her three children, Rao is survived by three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. According to the funeral home, a funeral Mass for family and friends will be celebrated Jan. 2 at 11 a.m. at St. Ann's Church in Providence, with a burial to follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Pawtucket.

"In accordance with her wishes, calling hours are omitted," the family wrote on Mr. Lemon' s Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: 'Mama Lemon' Eileen Rao, owner of Providence's Mr. Lemon, dies at 94