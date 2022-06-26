Remembering Mariel Hundreds gather to mourn murdered Lawrence mother

Jun. 26—LAWRENCE — A solemn crowd prayed, lit candles and released balloons in memory of a mother of four allegedly killed in a domestic violence incident in the family's Diamond Street apartment.

Mariel Ramos De Los Santos, 30, had just returned from a trip to the Dominican Republic last Sunday night when she was stabbed to death by her husband, Junior Solis Garcia, 39, early Monday morning, authorities said.

Garcia, who said he stabbed his wife in self-defense after she initially attacked him, was charged with murder Thursday and held without bail at Middleton Jail after his Lawrence District Court arraignment.

De Los Santos was pronounced dead at 4 a.m. Monday morning at Lawrence General Hospital. Roughly an hour earlier, Garcia dialed 911 for help saying there was a dead person at the address.

The couple's four children were home at the time of the incident, including their oldest child, 13, who opened the door for police Monday morning. The door had been dead-bolted preventing police from forcing their way in and the kids were not physically harmed during the stabbing incident.

All four children attended Friday night's vigil, clinging to their maternal grandparents, who are now caring for them, and hugging members of the crowd, which included Mayor Brian DePena and numerous city officials.

About 200 people gathered in the parking lot of the Diamond Street apartment complex to remember De Los Santos.

Linette Perez, the police department's domestic violence advocate, described domestic violence as a "silent killer." She urged those embroiled in such relationships or who know someone in an abusive relationship to seek help immediately.

The Rev. Joel Almono of the Grace Episcopal Church also prayed with the group and over De Los Santos' parents and children.

Participants walked amongst each other lighting each other's candles. White and purple balloons were then released into the sky above.

Relatives of De Los Santos told police Garcia was controlling and abusive. One of the children told investigators Garcia been drinking and using white powder prior to the incident.

Garcia told police De Los Santos stabbed him in the stomach, forcing him to defense himself.

But he could not remember what they were arguing about and said he was not trying to kill her, according to a police report.

"I don't remember many things after she stabbed me. I lost consciousness," Garcia told police.

While De Los Santos was pronounced dead at the hospital, Garcia was taken into surgery, placed on a ventilator and listed in critical condition.

Detectives were not able to interview him until Wednesday when he was conscious, alert and in stable condition.

"His breathing tube was removed and his medication was slightly reduced," according to a police report.

There was history of domestic violence between the couple documented by both Lawrence police and the state's Department of Children and Families, according to police reports.

Garcia was arrested by Lawrence police in 2017 for allegedly abusing Santos. But the case was later dismissed "due to a lack of cooperation," police said.

There was a 911 call alleging abuse from the apartment on March 20 this year. But officers spoke with the couple who said they were just arguing. No arrests were made.

On Dec. 8, 2021, a DCF investigation "supported a physical abuse allegation against Garcia" involving one of his children. As a result, DCF investigators conducted home visits, according to a report.

The kids also said their mother previously obtained divorce papers in the Dominican Republic, where the couple married in 2010, according to a report.

De Los Santos was found by police in the couple's bedroom after Garcia dialed 911 at 3:04 a.m. Monday morning.

Officers said De Los Santos was "in the fetal position on the floor" and "was cold to the touch and stiff."

Per a prosecutor's request, Judge Holly Broadbent ordered Garcia not to have any contact with his wife's relatives and his children while the criminal case is pending.

IF YOU NEED HELP

Anyone involved in an abusive relationship is urged to seek help. Here is a list of resources: — Dial 911 in an emergency. — Linette Perez, LPD Domestic Violence Advocate, (978) 770-8682. — YMCA, office (978) 687-0331, hotline (844) 372-9922. — Safelink Domestic Violence Hotline, (877) 785-2020. — Delmano, Inc., office (978) 242-7788 (5 p.m. to 8 a.m.) — Lawrence District Court (978) 687-7184. — Essex Probate and Family Court (978) 744-1020.