Remembering Mike Leach and what made him special
Mike Leach has died at the age of 61 and while he'll certainly be remember for his abilities as a football coach, his one of a kind personality while be one of thie biggest parts of his legacy.
In 2002, Mike Leach coached a walk-on QB at #TexasTech named Lincoln Riley. Sonny Dykes was a Texas Tech assistant. Leach's reach in the CFB world was enormous.
Flood of support on social media for coach Leach
A look at Leach's consistent candor while achieving consistent football success with MSU
Uma Thurman‘s 10-year-old daughter Luna made a rare appearance on the red carpet alongside her mom, and she made sure to prove that she’s got major style by serving some serious fashionista vibes — so serious that we’d totally rock her outfit ourselves. The mother-daughter duo hit New York City this past weekend for the […]
BTS member Jin has officially started his compulsory military enlistment. On Dec. 13, the 30-year-old idol entered a front-line boot camp in Yeon-cheon, South Korea, near the country's border with North Korea. There, Jin and other conscripted soldiers will undergo a five-week basic training program to develop skills in rifle shooting, grenade throwing and marching.
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay shared behind-the-scenes scoop about her time on Below Deck Adventure and revealed which Bravo co-star she invited on the trip.
Brady Drogosh, the highest-rated recruit in Cincinnati's 2023 recruiting class, announced Monday he's still committed to the Bearcats.
Below Deck's longtime Captain Lee Rosbach stunned his crew by revealing he's leaving the mega yacht mid-season because of an ongoing health issue on the Bravo series' Dec. 12 episode.
Few details released about what led to hospitalization of MSU football coach Mike Leach.
Two top-tier chipmakers stand out as screaming buys for the new year, while another widely held semiconductor stock is facing a mountain of headwinds.
A decade ago, a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut, killing 26.
After months of testing, the cruise line is about to make a major change to its menus. And passengers might not like it.
A Pennsylvania school board member refused to give her vote to the only white cis male on the board, for president, saying it sends the wrong message to the community.
Patrick Dempsey ditched his famed hair for a new ‘do — and his beauty expert wife, Jillian, tells PEOPLE all about the transformation
Following its trip to the Moon and back, NASA’s Orion spacecraft splashed down into the Pacific Ocean on Sunday. The inaugural flight for the Artemis program may have been uncrewed, but Orion carried five souvenirs to honor a legacy of lunar exploration.
Lainey Wilson discusses trying to learn to kiss while wearing a cowboy hat and why her guest spot on "Yellowstone" was so special. Wilson stars as Abby in Kevin Costner-led TV series.
KOSTIANTYNIVKA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russia and Ukraine pounded each other's forces in heavy fighting around the small eastern city of Bakhmut on Tuesday, as Kyiv's allies pledged just over 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion) to help Ukrainians survive the freezing winter. Russian forces have fought to seize Ukrainian-held Bakhmut for months as part of their grinding battle for control of the Donetsk region, one of four territories the Kremlin claims to have annexed in votes rejected by most countries as illegal. "They're shelling really hard, there's shelling, especially at night," Valentyna, 70, told Reuters as she fled Bakhmut, now largely reduced to rubble by incessant bombardment.
"National Lampoon's Vacation" stars Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo and Christie Brinkley reunited at a comic con almost 40 years after the comedy was released.
This is the ultimate betrayal.
One emoji can say a lot...and hurt a lot. Selena Gomez made headlines yesterday when she left a surprise comment on a TikTok shared by a fan account, @donttellmymomma.fr, about why Gomez was “always skinny” while dating Justin Bieber.