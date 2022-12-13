Remembering Mike Leach and what made him special

Reuters

KOSTIANTYNIVKA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russia and Ukraine pounded each other's forces in heavy fighting around the small eastern city of Bakhmut on Tuesday, as Kyiv's allies pledged just over 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion) to help Ukrainians survive the freezing winter. Russian forces have fought to seize Ukrainian-held Bakhmut for months as part of their grinding battle for control of the Donetsk region, one of four territories the Kremlin claims to have annexed in votes rejected by most countries as illegal. "They're shelling really hard, there's shelling, especially at night," Valentyna, 70, told Reuters as she fled Bakhmut, now largely reduced to rubble by incessant bombardment.