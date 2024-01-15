Remembering 'Miracle on the Hudson' 15 years later
One of the Block Island ferries assisted in the water rescue.
One of the Block Island ferries assisted in the water rescue.
This easy bathroom upgrade is loved by nearly 15,000 five-star fans.
2024 has arrived, and with it, a renewed interest in artificial intelligence, which seems like it'll probably continue to enjoy at least middling hype throughout the year. Of course, it's being cheerled by techno-zealot billionaires and the flunkies bunked within their cosy islands of influence, primarily in Silicon Valley – and derided by fabulists who stand to gain from painting the still-fictional artificial general intelligence (AGI) as humanity's ur-bogeyman for the ages.
More than 26,000 shoppers love this winter layering wonder — grab it while it's nearly 40% off.
Say goodbye to mineral build-up and hello to a better cup of coffee.
This gadget will start paying for itself immediately.
These popular H2O purifiers start at just $13 — we'll drink to that.
Much of the U.S. is bracing for more extreme winter weather over the next week. Jay Bonafede, communications director for the American Red Cross, spoke to Yahoo News about how people should prepare for extreme winter weather.
Updated at 12.56 am, Saturday India Standard Time: Internet service providers in India are now also blocking Binance and other apps flagged to be operating "illegally" in the country. ENS addresses adorned Twitter profiles. Crypto was going to be big, and they sought to find the next Flipkart or PhonePe in the burgeoning field of digital assets.
Nanoplastics are more prevalent in bottled water than scientists originally thought — and it could have an impact on your health. Here's what to know.
The company began as a research project some 15 years ago at the University of Bordeaux. CEO and co-founder Ludovic Quinault and his team were looking into monitoring the health of bivalves, a category of marine animals found all over the world in both fresh and salt water. Quinault found that a simple, non-invasive sensor attached to the clam or oyster's shell can monitor everything from feeding to reproduction and stress responses like suddenly shutting or failing to open at the normal time.
The actress joins the nearly 67,000 Amazon shoppers who adore this Neutrogena moisturizer.
2024 Audi Q5 makes small changes for small price bumps, adding more standard equipment and more full-featured options packages.
Two Fed officials made it clear Monday that it was too early to declare that inflation had been defeated, pouring cold water on Wall Street hopes for a rate cut soon.
Tyrese Haliburton had a towel over his head as he was carried off the court Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Advanced artificial intelligence can build remarkably convincing avatars of lost loved ones. Some experts fear they could stop people from every truly letting go.
The EOS R8 and EOS R100 are very different cameras, but both are marketed as ideal for travel, so I tested them in the Canary Islands.
"The aesthetic is not good, guys, if you’re wearing a sock with your workout shoes… They shouldn't show!" said the RHOBH star.
This easy bathroom upgrade is loved by more than 15,000 five-star fans.
If your New Year's resolutions involve drinking more H2O, this fruity find will amp up the flavor factor.
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization is growing at $1.68 trillion, the highest level since May 2022. In other news, Financial Intelligence Unit, an Indian government agency, said last Thursday that it has issued a notice to nine global crypto exchanges -- including Binance, Kraken, Kucoin and Mexc -- that they are allegedly operating “illegally” in the country and have blocked their websites. For this week’s news episode, Jacquelyn dove back into the latest developments on spot bitcoin ETF applications in the U.S. as anticipation builds.