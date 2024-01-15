Remembering 'Miracle on the Hudson' 15 years later

TechCrunch

The company began as a research project some 15 years ago at the University of Bordeaux. CEO and co-founder Ludovic Quinault and his team were looking into monitoring the health of bivalves, a category of marine animals found all over the world in both fresh and salt water. Quinault found that a simple, non-invasive sensor attached to the clam or oyster's shell can monitor everything from feeding to reproduction and stress responses like suddenly shutting or failing to open at the normal time.