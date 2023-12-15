Remembering Paul Tracey: Funeral today for Waltham police officer killed in hit-and-run crash

The funeral will be held today for Paul Tracey, the Waltham police officer killed in a hit-and-run crash last week.

Paul Tracey, 58, of Waltham, was a 28-year-old veteran of the Waltham Police Department. Tracey lost his life when authorities say 54-year-old Peter Simon, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, crashed his pickup truck into a worksite on Totten Pond Road last week.

Officer Tracey’s police cruiser is outside the church where his funeral will be held this morning.

The procession begins at 9:30 a.m. traveling on Moody Street, Main Street, and eventually onto Trapelo for the funeral at 10 a.m.

Yesterday, hundreds attended Tracey’s wake at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church. The same church where Tracey and his wife were both baptized, then married and their children were also baptized.

The City of Waltham is urging people to line the streets from the funeral home to the church for Officer Paul Tracey’s funeral.

Schools in Waltham are closed today and in addition to people living in the area, hundreds of law enforcement from across the country are expected to attend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW