Remembering public defender Robert Ravitz

OpenAI says it wants to implement ideas from the public about how to ensure its future AI models "align to the values of humanity." To that end, the AI startup is forming a new Collective Alignment team of researchers and engineers to create a system for collecting and "encoding" public input on its models' behaviors into OpenAI products and services, the company announced today. "We'll continue to work with external advisors and grant teams, including running pilots to incorporate ... prototypes into steering our models," OpenAI writes in a blog post.