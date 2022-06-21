Remembering Raleigh’s escaped spitting cobra drama of a year ago as city backs new rules

In late June and early July a year ago, Raleigh residents scooped their toddlers and pets off the streets and watched nervously from inside their homes after an exotic zebra cobra was reported misssing.

The venomous reptile eventually turned up under a porch, forcing snake-catching experts to patiently wait armed with glue traps and tongs.

But the snake’s owner had other slithering surprises in the basement of his parent’s suburban North Raleigh home.

On Tuesday, the Raleigh City Council voted for new rules to outlaw “dangerous wild animals.”

Here’s a timeline of last year’s cobra drama.

June 28, 2021

The missing cobra, known to spit at people when cornered, is first spotted on Sandringham Drive around 5 p.m., forcing Raleigh police to block off the street and issue an advisory.

Venomous cobra on the loose strikes fear in northwest Raleigh; police searching home

June 29

While waiting for the cobra to emerge, police and animal control officers arrive at a house on nearby Chamonix Drive, where Christopher Gifford lives with his parents and posts numerous social media videos of venomous snakes.

Police leave the house carrying a large red bucket.

Carrying a red bucket, an animal control officer leaves the home of Keith and Rebecca Gifford and their son, Christopher Gifford on Chamonix Place in Raleigh Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Neighbors on nearby Sandringham Drive spotted a venomous zebra cobra on their porch Monday. Christopher Gifford maintains an Instagram page that includes photos of exotic and venomous snakes including a zebra cobra.

June 30

It becomes clear through a Facebook post that Gifford, 21, suffered a near-fatal bite from a green mamba snake only a few months before.

Owner of escaped Raleigh cobra was bitten by venomous pet mamba, hospitalized in March

In further examinations of his TikTok account, Gifford is shown to keep numerous venomous snakes in the basement of his home, sometimes appearing in the back yard with an uncaged cobra.

An escaped spitting zebra cobra photographed soon after its capture in Raleigh on Wednesday. The venomous snake traveled about half a mile from its owner’s home on Chaminox Place to a home on Sandringham Drive, where it was spotted and caught.

“Gotta love having a cobra,” he says in one. “It’s sick. I mean, how often can you say that I get to play with my cobra? Every day.”

Later that night, the escaped zebra cobra is captured. A WakeMed emergency physician who assisted described laying glue traps for the hiding snake, capturing it with tongs.

‘A good plan’: Raleigh physician who assisted in zebra cobra capture shares details

Story continues

July 6

Raleigh Councilman David Knight says he will propose an ordinance to restrict dangerous animals.

Raleigh City Council member will propose restricting ownership of venomous snakes

July 8

Gifford, facing 36 charges of keeping snakes in improper enclosures and three more for mislabeling them, says through an attorney that Raleigh’s animal control officers inspected his home and found it in full compliance.

Gifford’s attorney also said the zebra cobra had escaped in November, which her client had informed authorities. But Wake County’s district attorney noted that one of the charges stems from failing to tell law enforcement about the escape when it occurred.

Cobra owner’s lawyer says enclosures passed recent inspection. Snakes have been seized

Aug. 6

Gifford pleads guilty to failing to report the missing snake and agrees to pay more than $13,000 in restitution.

Raleigh snake collector Christopher Gifford, left, talks with his attorney Anna Smith Felt Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at the Wake County Justice Center. Gifford pleaded guilty to failing to report a missing venomous snake and was ordered to pay storage fees and overtime costs for law enforcement officers and emergency workers who responded to the incident.

He also agreed to give up his snakes, worth about $35,000.

“It was a huge mistake,” he says in court.

‘A huge mistake.’ Raleigh snake collector pleads guilty after spitting cobra escape