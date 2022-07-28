Remembering rapper Young Dolph on what would have been his 37th birthday

Memphis icon and rapper Young Dolph would have celebrated his 37th birthday on Wednesday.

The Memphis rapper, whose real named was Adolph Thornton Jr., was born July 27, 1985.

He was shot and killed last November inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard.

On his first birthday following his death, the people in the Castalia community hosted a balloon release in his honor during a back-to-school party that celebrated the neighborhood’s 20th anniversary.

“The kids look forward to the food, the fun. It’s something the community looks forward to having. We miss Dolph,” said Lacotra Blair of Memphis.

The block began at noon and ran until 7 p.m. in the 1700 block of Castalia Street.

Backpacks and school supplies were given out to children, a giveaway in the spirt of Dolph’s well-known philanthropic efforts.

“It’s unfortunate he is no longer with us, but his spirit carries on. And, we’re going to continue to honor him and recognize him,” said event organizer Drew McCraven.

Every Thanksgiving, he handed out turkeys to families in need.

Two men, Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson (aka Straight Drop), have been indicted in the rapper’s murder.

Johnson faces charges of first-degree murder and theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000.

Smith, is also charged with first-degree murder, along with attempted first-degree murder, unlawfully carrying or possessing a weapon, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000.

