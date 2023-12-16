Remembering Roderick Jackson: Funeral today for National Grid worker killed in hit-and-run crash

Family and friends will gather today to remember and pay their respects to Roderick Jackson who was killed last week in a hit-and-run crash.

Jackson of Cambridge was working with a National Grid team on Totten Pond Road when prosecutors say 54-year-old Peter Simon, of New Hampshire, veered his pickup truck into the work area, hitting and killing him.

Jackson was the backbone of his family and he is described as kind, loving, and hardworking.

He was an accomplished athlete, who helped raise his 3 younger siblings when he was still a child himself.

Jackson’s mother tells Boston 25 that this all feels like a nightmare she can’t wake up from.

“I just came to the conclusion yesterday as I brought his clothes to the funeral home. Oh my god I am burying my baby… horrific,” said Norma Asprilla, Jacksons’ mother.

The public is invited to come and honor Rodderick Kito Jackson at St. Paul A.M.E. Church from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A funeral mass will follow after the visitation.

Also killed in the crash was Paul Tracey, a Waltham police officer. Tracey was laid to rest on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

