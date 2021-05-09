Remembering the lives lost to COVID-19: James Luensman, 43, of Atkins, Iowa

Laura Ramirez-Feldman
·Reporter/Producer
·2 min read

This is part of a Yahoo News series honoring some of the American lives lost to COVID-19. Their stories are told by family and friends, who were left to deal with their often sudden and painful deaths.

James Luensman, 43, of, Atkins, Iowa., died on Oct. 30, 2020, after becoming ill with COVID-19. He is among the more than 580,000 Americans who have succumbed to the disease since the first known fatality in the United States in early 2020.

His 16-year-old son, Connor Luensman, told Yahoo News that his father was his “best friend” and a “hero” who saved many lives.

James Luensman, and son Connor Luensman (Luensman family)
James Luensman, and son Connor Luensman (Luensman family)

James was a paramedic for 19 years in the Cedar Rapids area. He also ran the paramedic program at Kirkwood Community College and taught respiratory therapy and nursing.

His ex-wife, Sallie Luensman, Connor’s mother, said “his true calling was to help people.” But his favorite role in life was being a father to Connor. She said James was very devoted to his son.

“He was a very involved dad when it came to doctor's appointments, school functions, sports, especially wrestling,” Sallie said. “He was there always, whether he worked an overnight shift or had to drive a couple hours — he wasn't going to miss it.”

Both father and son shared a passion for wrestling. James was a wrestler in high school and when Connor picked it up, he says his father was “ecstatic about it.”

One of his fondest memories with his dad, he says, was the day he won his first wrestling competition.

“He was there for me every step of the way,” he said. “I couldn't even hear my coaches because he was screaming so loud, and as soon as I won, I shook his hand. I didn't even go to my coaches. I went to him because his opinion was all that mattered.”

James contracted COVID-19 in early October 2020. After being hospitalized for two weeks, he died from complications of coronavirus.

Connor says leaning on his family, especially his mom, stepmother and stepbrothers, during such a difficult time, is what is helping him the most to cope with the loss of his dad and best friend.

He recently stumbled upon a picture of him wearing his dad's old paramedic shirt, and he says that it has inspired him to follow in his footsteps.

“I want to save lives, just like he did every day.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • Donald Trump Jr explains insulting tweet about Jimmy Carter after being mocked online

    ‘Biden isn’t the next FDR, he’s the next Jimmy Carter,’ Don Jr writes

  • ‘We’re the leaders. They follow us!’ Matt Gaetz tells MTG as pair weigh-in on Liz Cheney and ‘America last’ media

    ‘I’m glad our colleagues have caught up’ says Gaetz, later mocking CNN’s coverage of him

  • 440 arrests made over Capitol riot but FBI still hunting for ‘worst of the worst’

    ‘We’re not slowing down,’ law enforcement official says

  • Stacey Abrams says she ‘absolutely’ plans to run for president

    She also said she’s worried about the “big lie” that Republicans are using to justify voting rights restrictions

  • Elon Musk is getting mixed reviews for hosting SNL episode that hasn’t even happened yet

    Ultra-wealthy CEO is known for trolling people on Twitter, but folks aren’t exactly thrilled to see his comedic stylings on “Saturday Night Live”

  • Times Square shooting: Three shot in NYC including toddler, police say

    They are expected to survive

  • Trump’s Justice Department slammed for obtaining Washington Post journalists’ phone records

    A top editor for the Post said the seizure “deeply troubled” them

  • Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene in conspiracy laden double act designed to delight Florida’s most famous retiree – Donald Trump

    Few Republicans more outspoken in support of former president than Greene or Gaetz, writes Andrew Buncombe

  • Kansas City couple’s biggest house flip yet: mansion that was Rockhill Tennis Club

    The couple is thinking of asking $2.5 million for the renovated mansion across from The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

  • Andrew Cuomo’s communications director become latest staffer to resign

    Peter Ajemian leaves his role after less than a year

  • Wisconsin wants $106k from lawyer Sidney Powell over ‘bad faith’ lawsuit backing Trump’s election lies

    Powell pushed her fraudulent election claims so far Trump once asked his staff ‘she really is crazy, huh?’

  • Michelle Obama trending after talking about the fear Black parents face

    “Many of us still live in fear,” the former first lady says

  • A federal grand jury has indicted Derek Chauvin and 3 other ex-cops on civil-rights violations in George Floyd's killing

    Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao were named in the federal grand-jury indictment on Friday.

  • Lewis Hamilton claims 100th F1 pole position at Spanish Grand Prix

    Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton notched another historic achievement when he claimed his 100th pole position at the Spanish Grand Prix.

  • Panthers hiring former linebacker Dan Morgan to be assistant GM

    A former Panthers linebacker is returning to work for the front office.

  • Secret Russian assassination squad linked to claims of bounties on US troops in Afghanistan, report says

    Release of newly declassified documents suggests disagreement among intelligence agencies over their level of confidence in reports

  • Rory McIlroy, 2 strokes behind leader, in final pairing at Wells Fargo Championship

    Here are some notable scores and tee times for the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship.

  • Senior Republican ‘privately complaining’ about the ‘coronation’ of Elise Stefanik ahead of Liz Cheney purge, CNN host says

    Jake Tapper confirms earlier rumours of discontent within the GOP about Liz Cheney’s potential replacement

  • Harry Redknapp in EastEnders, and five other surprise celebrity TV cameos

    The ex-football manager is EastEnders' shock loan signing. Here are five other TV celebrity cameos.

  • NCAA Chief, Pressured by State Laws, Pushes to Let Athletes Cash In

    CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami has long been able to make a glossy pitch to the students it hopes will star on its sports teams: an exceptional athletic tradition, respected academics, South Florida’s sun-kissed glamour. For months, though, coaches at Miami — and every other college in Florida — have had a new selling point: Play here and, thanks to a new state law, maybe make some money off your athletic fame. Florida and four other states are poised to allow players to make endorsement deals starting this summer, and with universities in other states anxious about losing recruits, the NCAA is moving anew toward extending similar rights to college athletes across the country. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In an interview with The New York Times on Friday, the NCAA’s president, Mark Emmert, said he would recommend that college sports’ governing bodies approve new rules “before, or as close to, July 1,” when the new laws are scheduled to go into effect in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and New Mexico. The changes together promise to reshape a multibillion-dollar industry and to test the NCAA’s generations-long assertions that student-athletes should be amateurs who play mainly for scholarships and that college sports appeal to fans partly because the players are not professionals. “When I was playing college football, my priorities were girls, football and then school,” said Mark Richt, who led the football programs at Georgia and Miami before he retired from coaching in 2018. “Now it’s going to be money, girls, football, school.” Under a proposal that has been before NCAA members for months, student-athletes could be paid in exchange for use of their names, images and likenesses by many private companies. The plan, which could take effect Aug. 1, would also let players earn money through advertisements on their social media accounts. “We need to get a vote on these rules that are in front of the members now,” Emmert said. The current proposal would give colleges and universities the power to block some agreements if they conflict with “existing institutional sponsorship arrangements,” meaning that an athlete might not be able to strike an endorsement deal with Adidas if his or her college already has one with Nike. Other possible restrictions include bans on promoting sports betting and on hiring agents “to secure an opportunity as a professional athlete.” Emmert and other college sports executives acknowledge, though, that the plans NCAA officials are contemplating will not fully resolve the sprawling debate. The proposed guidelines, which could still be modified, differ in some respects from the new state laws, which themselves are far from uniform. “The inherent issue with the NCAA is its bylaw changes that were drafted don’t go as far as some of the state laws, so you’re still going to have tension around state laws and NCAA rules,” said Greg Sankey, commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, where six of 14 colleges expect to operate under new statutes beginning in July. Sankey is among the executives who have urged Congress to set a coast-to-coast standard to override a blur of state laws. In Florida, for instance, colleges will be required to conduct financial literacy workshops for student-athletes. Colleges in Alabama may forbid their players to cut deals with alcohol companies. Georgia’s law allows for an arrangement in which players can sometimes be compelled to share portions of their income with other athletes. Other states, including California, Michigan and New Jersey, have similar laws set to come into force in the months and years ahead. The question of whether and how student-athletes should be able to make money has long simmered, particularly as many coaches drew seven-figure salaries, universities erected eye-popping athletic buildings and television rights deals brought in billions of dollars. The subject exploded in 2019, when California defied the NCAA’s warnings and passed its law, scheduled to take effect in 2023. The NCAA’s deliberate pace toward change brewed more frustration among university administrators and lawmakers, leading to more proposals in more statehouses. In an interview last year, Donna Shalala, a former president of the University of Miami who became a Democratic member of Congress, lamented that the NCAA had “no strategy” and “no clear message” as it pleaded its case to lawmakers in the nation’s capital. More than a year later, the swirl of statutes and potential rules still has the college sports industry looking to Washington for a fix. Although proposals are circulating on Capitol Hill, it is far from clear whether a federal bill will pass in 2021. “We need a system that is fair to all of our student-athletes and protects the scholarships of student-athletes in both the revenue and Olympic sports and does not do anything to destroy the collegiate model that basically has provided life-changing educational opportunities to so many individuals, including my father, my brother, myself, my son,” said Kevin Warren, commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, whose 14 universities are not in states with laws taking effect in July. The NCAA had been planning a vote on its proposals in January but postponed after the Trump administration raised antitrust concerns. Emmert said Friday that NCAA officials had been in contact with the Justice Department to discuss the misgivings of regulators. His conclusion that the association should now sign off on its long-planned rules will ease some nerves in college sports. Athletic officials have feared that the new state laws by themselves would abruptly create dramatic competitive gaps. University and marketing executives across the country anticipate that some players will land extremely valuable agreements, but they expect most opportunities to involve local businesses offering thousands or tens of thousands of dollars — far from enough to, say, buy a glittering condominium overlooking South Beach. “I don’t think everyone on the football team would get a shoe deal, let alone when you add in 300-plus other student-athletes,” said Blake James, the Miami athletic director who worked with state legislators to develop the Florida law. Experts believe that new standards will be particularly important for women, who command large, loyal audiences as college athletes but have fewer lucrative opportunities in professional sports. But more broadly, the new rules could substantially benefit thousands of college sports participants who are largely barred under NCAA rules from earning money in ways that other students can. Those restrictions have increasingly angered Democratic and Republican officials. “We don’t want to change the character of sports,” said state Rep. Chip LaMarca, the Republican architect of Florida’s law. “We’re just trying to add the same economic freedom and fairness that a typical student in college would have.” Players are ready to embrace new opportunities. When Florida lawmakers mulled whether to delay the measure they approved last year, D’Eriq King, a Miami quarterback, wrote on Twitter, “Don’t back down now. Let us profit off OUR name image and likeness. We deserve it!” Emmert would not discuss whether the association might challenge any of the state laws in court. He said, though, that he did not expect any decisions about new industry rules to hinge on the outcome of a case the association recently argued before the U.S. Supreme Court, which is considering the scope of the NCAA’s powers. Complications loom amid widespread uncertainty about the rules, and there is a consensus that they will almost certainly change again, particularly if Congress steps in. Consider Miami, one of three Atlantic Coast Conference schools to be covered by the new state laws July 1. Before and after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Florida’s measure into law on Miami’s campus last June, university officials grappled with how to work under the new statute. In December, Miami announced that its football program had partnered with an Alabama firm, INFLCR, to help students navigate the thicket of rules and opportunities. Coach Manny Diaz promoted the agreement as the groundwork for players to “build your brand in the heart of one of the world’s most dynamic cities.” But James, the athletic director, acknowledged that his staff’s preparations may have only so much of a shelf life. “We’re planning under the set of rules that we know,” he said recently in his memorabilia-stuffed office. “The reality is that those rules are going to change at some point between now and I’ll say July 1, 2022.” He conceded that he had probably not always been eager to see the types of changes coming. Then again, James said, he once voted on a proposal to limit text messages from coaches to recruits because, in the era before unlimited plans, students and their families found themselves facing exorbitant phone bills. “Now, you fast forward, to think that we’re not going to text is crazy,” he said with a chuckle. The latest moves toward change have also come to seem inevitable. “When you look at where social media is and the ability of an individual to really have a brand, yeah, we’ve definitely evolved to that spot,” James said. Or as Richt, who is now a television analyst for the ACC Network, put it, “It’s here, so you better embrace it.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company