Remembering the those who died in the 9/11 attacks

he impact of the 9/11 terrorist attacks — the deadliest in American history — still reverberates 22 years later, even in the Greater Cincinnati region. Among the thousands of people killed that day were a few who called the Tri-State region home at one point. Robert David Peraza lived in New York City and was a bond trader at Cantor Fitzgerald in the North Tower of the World Trade Center. He lived in the Loveland and Mason areas in the late 1990s, and his still parents live in Mason, Ohio. During the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Robert's brother Neil, an Orlando resident, remembers being at work that Tuesday when he heard about the first plane hitting the north tower of the World Trade Center. His brother was on the 104th floor of that building.

