Remembering Those We Lost in 2023
Over 60 million people will have died in 2023. Among those who passed away this year was former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who lived in the White House from 1977 to 1981. Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court, died in December at the age of 93. The iconic singer Tina Turner died in her Swiss home at 83. And the legendary television producer Norman Lear died at the age of 101.