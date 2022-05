Good Morning America

Barbie's latest doll is honoring iconic fashion designer and businesswoman Vera Wang in a beautiful way. The toymaker has released a new doll reflective of Wang's image that's a part of its Tribute collection which features a variety of inspiring women who are shaping culture. The famed designer thanked Mattel, the maker of Barbie, on Instagram saying that it is an "insane honor" and how proud she is to be part of the brand's tribute series of women she admires.