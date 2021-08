Entertainment Tonight Videos

'Little People, Big World' star Amy Roloff married Chris Marek on Saturday. The couple got engaged in Sept. 2019. Amy and ex-husband Matt Roloff divorced in 2016 after nearly 30 years of marriage. Amy and Matt share four children: Jeremy, Zach, Molly and Jacob. Zach teased the big day for ET earlier this summer. He said, ’Weddings are just fun. You see family, a lot of my mom's family don't live here. We never met Chris' side of things, family, friends, really. This is Chris' first wedding too. It's going to be exciting for him.’